SALEM — The city wants to add additional, resident-only COVID-19 testing after Thanksgiving.
The exact dates and locations of this drive-thru testing, offered through the Salem Coronavirus Awareness Network, are still to be determined, according to Dominick Pangallo, the mayor's chief of staff.
SCAN's three days of free, resident-only testing at the Salem Willows ends Tuesday. Testing runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the first hour designated for residents who are 65 years and older.
The other free Salem testing sites, located at Salem High School and Old Town Hall, are available to any Massachusetts resident.
“Wait times vary widely between the three sites, but anecdotally lines have ranged to under 30 minutes at times to over 2 hours, depending largely on time of day, location, weather, etc.,” Pangallo said. “The average is probably around one hour.”
Pangallo said SCAN testing locations and the Old Town Hall testing site do not turn people away when lines get too long, but police detail at the Salem High School location will “temporarily redirect any new vehicles away from the line” when cars begin to back up onto Willson Street.
If lines at any of the Salem testing sites get too long, Pangallo said Salem residents are welcome to go to any Stop the Spread testing site in the state. The closest site outside of Salem is in Lynn.
“People can pre-register for the Stop the Spread testing, which can help reduce wait time in line, as well,” Pangallo said.
None of the free testing sites in Salem require proof of insurance, and those getting tested do not need to be exhibiting symptoms.
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.
||||