SALEM — Plans are coming together for how the school district will celebrate the Salem High Class of 2020.
Plans hinge on virtual ceremonies to take place before the end of the school year in June, with actual in-person events centered around homecoming festivities this coming November, officials and students at the school said at a School Committee meeting this week.
Members of the senior class gave a brief presentation to the School Committee Monday night to wrap up a more detailed presentation on the district's efforts to get remote learning online at the high school.
Dates planned for this fall center on homecoming and the high school's annual football game against Beverly High School, which has been held on Thanksgiving for more than a century. This year, Thanksgiving will fall on Thursday, Nov. 26.
A virtual graduation is scheduled for June 25, with an actual in-person ceremony slated for Saturday, Nov. 28, according to the presentation.
Prom has also been rescheduled for Friday, Nov. 27, at Ipswich Country Club.
Yearbook signing and the high school's "senior drive-around" tradition have also been slated for Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Danvers delays until August
In Danvers, tentative plans are currently in place to hold graduation for Danvers High School on Aug. 1 with a backup date of Aug. 8.
"But who knows what that will actually look like," said School Committee member David Thomson on Tuesday, referring to logistics on face coverings, social distancing or other health and safety precautions that may or may not be in place at that time.
Thomson said he and other committee members have heard a clear message from students and parents, however, that they don't want to do a virtual graduation ceremony.
The School Committee is scheduled to meet May 11, and Thomson says he imagines graduation will be a topic of discussion.
No word yet in Beverly
In Beverly, no plans have been announced regarding graduation ceremonies, as of Tuesday. School Committee President Rachael Abell said the board's curriculum and instruction subcommittee is scheduled to get an update from the administration at its meeting Wednesday night.
Contact Salem reporter Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him on Facebook at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
||||