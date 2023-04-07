SALEM — About 12:50 p.m. Thursday, Salem and Hampstead, N.H., detectives were conducting a joint investigation in the area of Rainbow Terrace, when they were alerted by a neighbor of a person who had fled out of the back door of a nearby apartment.
Detectives suspected it might be the party they were looking for, Gianfranco Gonzalez, 22, of 32 Washington St., Haverhill, as he had a connection to a local residence.
Gonzalez was also wanted by Hampstead police on charges of burglary, forced entry, unauthorized taking, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.
A short time later, detectives spotted him walking on Salem State University property. SSU police were notified, but detectives had to act quickly to prevent Gonzalez from fleeing the area.
When they confronted Gonzalez, he resisted, but was quickly taken to the ground and placed under arrest.
Along with being a fugitive from justice out of New Hampshire, Gonzalez is being charged by Salem Police with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
He is scheduled to appear in Salem District Court for arraignment today, April 7, 2023.