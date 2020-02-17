SALEM — Police were still investigating a reported home invasion on Geneva Street Monday morning.
Lt. Kristian Hanson said the department received a report around 7 a.m. of two or three men entering an apartment there.
Detectives were at the scene for several hours Monday speaking to witnesses and collecting evidence, but the case remains an active investigation, said Hanson.
No arrests have been made, he said.
