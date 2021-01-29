SALEM — Police have identified and charged a suspect in last Sunday's shootings of two people in a Salem Point apartment house.
A warrant has been issued for Wesly Jordan Alcin, 23, of Everett, on charges stemming from the incident including home invasion, two counts each of armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, as well as firearms charges.
The victims, a 30-year-old Salem woman and a 33-year-old Lynn man, are both listed in stable condition, police said Friday. Each was shot multiple times.
Police went to the apartment on Perkins Street in response to a report of gunshots. The two victims were able to get out of the apartment on their own.
"The investigation to date has determined that the shootings were not a random act and it appears that the victims may know their attacker," Capt. Fred Ryan said in announcing that police are actively seeking the suspect.
Police are asking anyone with information about Alcin's whereabouts to call them at 978-745-9700 or to use the department's anonymous tip line at 978-618-5627.
