SALEM — COVID-19, monsoon rains, swarms of cicadas and blazing hot spells leave us wondering what the next plague may be in this summer of surprises.
For Salem, it could be arrows.
The city's new police chief, Lucas Miller, appealed for information Wednesday in response to what he described as "several incidents of arrows having been shot at the exterior of dwellings."
Five known incidents, to be precise, says Capt. Fred Ryan, public information officer for the Salem Police Department. Others, he said, may not have been reported or seen.
The incidents have occurred in both South Salem and North Salem — one on Leavitt Street, one on North Street, two on Ocean Avenue and one on Willow Avenue.
The arrows, Miller said, are believed to have been launched during the night, and only minor property damage has occurred. No injuries have been reported.
Ryan said the arrows' trajectories indicate they were shot directly at the buildings, rather than launched into the air to fall randomly, but there was nothing to indicate any building was specifically targeted.
Salem police have contacted other area departments for information on similar incidents but, to date, none have been reported.
Locally, he said, police have no suspects. One person was initially suspected, but he has been ruled out.
The Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying the perpetrator(s).
Miller asks that if anyone has experienced a similar incident at their residence or business and has not yet reported the matter to police, call 978-744-1212.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 978-745-9700 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 978-619-5627.