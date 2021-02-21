SALEM — City police are searching for a possible suspect in the double stabbing Sunday night in Salem.
Police says they are looking for the driver of a red 2002 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck seen leaving the scene. With the truck’s license plate number, authorities identified the vehicle’s owner as a 45-year-old Vineyard Haven resident.
Salem police responded shortly after 7 p.m. to 179 Boston St. for what was reported to be a double stabbing.
Salem investigator, when contacted at about 8 p.m. for confirmation, refused to answer any questions about the case which was, at that time, less than an hour old.
Lt. Dennis Gaudette - in the middle of trying to put together an investigation of the incident - would only confirm that it was a double stabbing.
The Peabody Police Department later confirmed there was some confusion about whether the incident took place in Salem or in Peabody, as the 179 Boston St., Salem, address is essentially right around the corner from 179 Main St., Peabody.
The apartment house at 179 Boston St. is a part of Harborlight’s “permanent supportive housing” inventory in Salem.
No additional information was available as of press time Sunday night, but the Salem News will continue to make further developments known as they become available.