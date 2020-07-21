SALEM — Count regular rabies vaccine clinics for pets among all the other things that the COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted.
A long-running rabies clinic, hosted by the Veterinary Association of the North Shore in various towns in the region each year on the first Wednesday in May, had to be canceled amid the pandemic, said Dr. Kathleen Keefe Ternes, who runs The Feline Hospital in Salem and has been involved in VANS for more than 40 years.
It was difficult to not hold the clinic this year, she said, after all, part of a veterinarian's responsibility is to protect public health. Rabies is a fatal disease, which can be transmitted from animals to humans, she explained.
And now, she says, there seems to be an increasing number of anecdotal reports of coyote and fox sightings in the region, raising the risk of exposure for pets. With that in mind, VANS reached out to the city and is partnering with the Salem Police Department to hold a vaccine clinic this year, after all.
The clinic, for cats and dogs only, will be held Wednesday, July 22, in the rear of the Salem police station, at 95 Margin St., from 4 to 6 p.m.
Keefe Ternes said the group emailed the city first to get permission and went over the details with health inspectors, who gave them a green light to proceed.
On Wednesday, all volunteer staff will be wearing masks and gloves, pet owners must wear masks too, and 6 feet of space will be marked out on the ground for people as they wait in line.
Keefe Ternes said thanks also goes to animal control officer Don Famico — who's been involved in the annual clinic for nearly as long as she has — for coordinating with the Salem Police Department.
Pet owners should bring proof of prior vaccination with them to receive a three-year vaccine, otherwise a one-year vaccine will be given. Dogs should be on leashes and cats in carriers. The cost is $10. All proceeds go toward scholarships for veterinary students in Essex County.
For more information, contact Famico at 978-744-0171 ext. 50121 or dfamico@salempd.net.
~ John Castelluccio