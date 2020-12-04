SALEM — Taxes are going up again, but things could certainly be worse.
The City Council set new rates for the coming year Thursday night, with the average single-family bill increasing by $144 over last year, a jump of 2.42%, Mayor Kim Driscoll said. Two-family properties will see an average tax bill increase of $102 per unit, up 3.1% from last year, while tax bills for three-family buildings will increase by $179 per unit, a 7.3% increase over rates set in 2019. Tax bills for condo properties will stay the same.
The increases come as the city — and others statewide — tries to raise cash to fund its budget, which was approved in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We've seen considerable reductions in our hotel and meals excise revenues and parking receipts, due to the pandemic's economic impacts," Driscoll wrote to the City Council. "While growth and cannabis excise are up, collectively our parking, meals and hotel receipts for the first quarter of (the current fiscal year) were down by 35%, meaning we took in close to $845,000 less that quarter than we did in the same quarter (of last fiscal year)."
At the same time, it isn't the first time the city has tried to pay its bills during an economic crisis.
"It hasn't always been easy. Just as we emerged from those local fiscal trials in 2007, our national economy spiraled into a recession," Driscoll wrote. "Just as we were building back from that crisis, the current pandemic brought a sharp decline in our economy. But whatever the cause of our challenges, we weathered them and are today still resiliently positioned for success."
The city is once again able to avoid taxing to the ceiling, leaving $4.6 million on the table that could've been taxed under Proposition 2 1/2. The measure allows communities, by default, to tax up to 2.5% more than the prior year.
The potential revenue left behind is "validating our city's responsible approach to budgeting and managing public finances," Driscoll said. "We continue to maintain a generally low tax bill increase over time, as well, with the average increase over the last 10 years for the average single-family taxpayer in Salem coming in at a reasonable 3.1 percent, or $160 per year."
The hearing to set the rate ran for an hour and a half, a decent portion of which featured sniping over how to pay for the city's budget, which is set by the City Council each May and June. In the end, the council voted 8-3 to set the rate.
The discussion followed questions from Councilors Tim Flynn (Ward 4) and Steve Dibble (Ward 7) on how the city could lower the tax hit on residents or eliminate the annual increase whatsoever. Flynn, for example, voted against the proposed tax rates for the past two years. On Thursday night, Flynn was joined by Dibble and At-Large Councilor Domingo Dominguez in voting against the setting of the rate.
"If we look at our numbers for our tax bills, and we factor in the new growth, the power plant, the cannabis and basically doing fairly well at the golf course and these other small things... our tax bills are still going up," Dibble said. "I think our tax bill should be going down."
Flynn, for his part, brought up how the city expected a drop in state aid and budgeted for it, just to have state aid forecast to come in at normal levels.
"The hit would've been higher than $144 had we not gotten local aid at a higher number, because we would've had to tap the levy," Driscoll said. "Let's keep in mind, that budget covers all our operating costs, our capital costs for city services. ... The way we fund those items — every single thing we count on in local government — the vast majority of it is through property taxes."
Dibble later responded to say "Mayor, good answer." But then he advised her on tone: "Don't get defensive if we're asking some hard questions, because later, you'll blame us that we voted for it, because it's a team effort. I do like your answer, but it's a little defensive."
Public comment often echoed Dibble and Flynn's comments. But one resident — Boardman Street resident Geoff Millar — pushed the councilors to follow their earlier votes.
"The Council agreed to a budget in June, late June probably," Millar said. "You've gotta figure out how to split it up at this point. The appropriation was voted for — figure it out."
