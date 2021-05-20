SALEM — Officials are getting their acts lined up for this year's Haunted Happenings season.
The Park and Recreation Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved six weekends of events on Salem Common, including the Salem Common Neighborhood Association's kiddie carnival, Salem Chamber of Commerce's Biz Baz, and Creative Collective's Merchant Marketplace.
The approvals mark the first time since 2019 that officials will allow public Halloween-related events. Haunted Happenings was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
City officials believe this year's tourism season will be booming, especially especially as COVID-19 restrictions loosen nationwide. Crowd control was a big part of the commission's discussion on Tuesday.
"When you have huge crowds, you have to have something for these crowds to do," commission member Robert Callahan said. "If these crowds have nothing to do, we'll have problems — and there will be big problems."
The lineup starts with the return of the Haunted Happenings food truck festival on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25 and 26, and wraps up with the kiddie carnival on the final two weekends of October — which includes Sunday, Oct. 31. The carnival generally runs during the day and is slated to shut down at 5 p.m.
City events planner Ellen Talkowsky, who presented the Haunted Happenings plans before the commission, said marketplaces will run on the Common every weekend in October. Creative Collective is in charge of tents and vendors for the first, third, fourth and fifth weekends, and Salem Chamber of Commerce's Biz Baz will use the Common on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 9 and 10.
Creative Collective is also organizing murals, buskers and other activities on the Common this year. Last year, buskers moved from the Essex Street Pedestrian Mall to the Common to promote social distancing.
Making up for last year
Before the pandemic hit, Halloween in 2020 was billed to be a record-setter, with the holiday coinciding with both a Saturday and a full moon. Now, officials expect Halloween 2021 — a Sunday this year — to set those records as more people get vaccinated and begin traveling again.
Salem Common is in the spotlight because it's a large space. Last year, officials worked to keep artisan tents and food vendors — along with buskers — off the pedestrian mall in an effort to dissipate the crowds.
"Maybe you like to think things are safe and rosy throughout Salem on Halloween. The fact is that it is very safe, but very quickly it could turn very ugly," Callahan said. "We have to do everything we can, everything in our power — including using the Common — to try to alleviate this. And this is a simple thing we can do to try to alleviate the problem."
Before the pandemic, the Common played a controversial role in Haunted Happenings as the city tried to find a suitable place to relocate its annual carnival. The rides were previously set up in an empty lot on Derby Street, but that space is now Charlotte Forten Park. In 2018, the carnival moved to the corner of Federal and Washington streets — a location that garnered a number of complaints about traffic and safety. The carnival hasn't been held since.
In the meantime, the City Council approved the idea of smaller, child-geared rides on the Common, leaving the door open for SCNA's annual kiddie carnival fundraiser on the final two weekends of October. This year, because Halloween falls on a Sunday, there will be a carnival on the Common on Halloween night, though Talkowsky said it will shut down before dusk as event stages and other Halloween evening plans fire up. The City Council must still approve the carnival's use of the Common for this year.
Neighbors concerned by activity
Members of the Salem Common neighborhood voiced concern about the plans at the meeting. They were worried about the risk of damage to the Common and suggested that some of the vendors' income from October should go toward preserving and protecting the historic park.
Forrester Street resident Liz Aberg said Creative Collective should assess a $25 fee on each tent each day to go toward Common upkeep.
"If we're having 150 vendors, they should be charged for $25 a day for their 12 days on the Common," Aberg said. "That's $300 a vendor. They're going to be making way more than that when they're here for the Halloween season."
John Andrews of Creative Collective said vendors' tent fees have previously helped to balance the costs of performers and event stages, cleanup, staff and more. Rates for 2021 haven't been set yet.
Alan Hanscom, a Washington Square resident, pledged to fight plans for a beer tent after someone living near him dealt with vandalism from a drunken visitor. Halloween's beer gardens still require approval from Salem's licensing board.
"You have to keep in mind this is a neighborhood," Hanscom said. "I think the vendor thing will go good as long as it isn't too crowded, but I'm very worried about the beer garden, and I'll fight that."
The proposals still had sweeping support from the commissioners, which saw the lineup more from a top-down perspective.
"It looks like they're missing the big picture," said commission member James Shea. "The Salem Common is used to help disperse the crowd from downtown, and I really think the food vendors make money, but they're helping service all the people who are in this town on Halloween night."
