SALEM — The Southern Essex District Register of Deeds is staffed for business as of Monday but remains closed to the public, Register John O’Brien has announced.
Staff is back at the registry after it was closed Oct. 22 due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
The offices were deep cleaned to ensure the safety of the employees and prevent any further infection. Staff is once again accepting recordings by mail and on-site drop-off as well as eRecordings.
"Thankfully all employees have tested negative," O'Brien said in a prepared statement.
Even though the registry has not been open to the public, employees have been working since this pandemic started in March. This was the first time that the Southern Essex District Registry has had to close.