SALEM — One of the first cities in Massachusetts to mandate face masks outdoors was also the last to take it down.
Following Gov. Charlie Baker’s decision last month to relax the state’s mask mandate, the city’s Board of Health voted unanimously Tuesday night to rescind its emergency order. It was the last Massachusetts community to have a mask mandate in place indefinitely after officials in Brookline voted last week to rescind its order effective May 21, per regional media reports.
Masks are still required when in indoor public spaces or outdoors when social distancing isn’t possible, per state guidelines.
“The data we know for outdoor transmission is more and more clear, and it’s exceedingly low, and you couple that with the vaccination rate, you couple that with the overall positivity rate in Salem. Those are encouraging factors,” said Jeremy Schiller, chairperson of Salem’s Board of Health. “I tend to not be a conformist by nature, but in this sense, it makes sense.”
The city declared a public health emergency on March 20 last year requiring mask usage in restaurants, businesses and multi-unit housing entrances. That order was frequently expanded as the pandemic intensified over the course of the year. As businesses were reopening and tourists started to hit the streets last July, the Board of Health updated the order even further to require face masks throughout downtown and in all city parks.
“I think we’ve placed the greatest value on the science and the data, and not necessarily fear and concern but what the data and science was pointing us toward,” Schiller said to open the hour-long discussion. “To me, it seems evident that the risk is low for outdoor spread without masks, and I think that’s why the governor and the CDC have lifted the mandate, and I tend to think Salem should head in that direction.”
The discussion has been a contentious one in Salem, where tourism typically packs downtown streets throughout the summer and into the fall’s Haunted Happenings season.
That became an issue under the pandemic, with visitors coming from areas of the country enforcing different health regulations and facing higher infection rates, including places with softer attitudes on vaccination. For some Salem destinations, out-of-state visitors were far more common than Massachusetts visitors.
With increasing attention on visitors being confrontational about mask requirements, city officials held a de-escalation training last week to outline ways to handle issues before they require police involvement. With an expert suggesting businesses offer unmasked guests a mask after letting them in and reasoning with them, some members of the business community called on officials to not put employees on the front line of mask enforcement.
Board member Geraldine Yuhas said feedback from residents before the meeting was split down the middle on rescinding the mask order. Comments at the meeting were also on both sides of the issue.
“It’s concerning especially to think of the high number of tourists that frequent the city from out of state that aren’t vaccinated, that refuse to follow CDC protocols,” said Graysen Martinez Ocasio, a Boston Street resident. “If the mask mandate for outside is lifted, and required for indoor settings like stores, restaurants, etc., how are you going to support the business community so they can enforce the mask mandate?”
To that end, city health agent Dave Greenbaum said city health, police and fire staff will “distribute signage to all downtown businesses saying masks are required.” Each business is also due to get a box of masks to provide to customers.
“We’re trying to do everything we can to be proactive and make sure that all the businesses are aware of the rules, and also the patrons are aware of the rules,” Greenbaum said.
Benjamin Addam, co-owner of Vampfangs on Essex Street, said he supported the mask mandate coming down after having to only ask one person to leave the store in the past year.
“As long as we as business owners can control our space, I think we’re going to come out of this fine,” Addam said.
Toward the end of the meeting, the board reviewed the remaining steps of the state’s reopening plans and made no changes, effectively ascribing to the state’s goal of reopening in full on August 1 if it remains safe to do so.
Visit bit.ly/3o7qDDM to read live coverage of this meeting.
To respond to this story or suggest another, contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
||||