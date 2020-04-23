Salem resident helps researchers with mask-cleaning breakthrough

SALEM — Melissa McCullough has helped lead the medical community to a breakthrough in the war to keep hospital staff and doctors safe from COVID-19, one that breathes new, sterile life into contaminated equipment that would otherwise be thrown away.
It involves a room full of shelves and contaminated once-worn gear, spraying a 7.8 percent hydrogen peroxide mist through a plasma arc onto the gear and looking for any remaining sign of life. The result is a so-called "six-log kill" — 99.9999 percent of the toughest bacteria being exposed to testing standards perish, leaving those standing outside the room with clean masks that can be used all over again.
At 99.9999 it ensures the mask can be worn again with confidence, even more-so than the four-log kill of 99.99 percent achievable through using hand sanitizer on your hands.
"This is a material thing being handled by clinicians. They're handling it, have their faces in it," McCullough said. "To be able to get five times the use out of something that was disposable, we feel like that's a huge achievement."
Responding to crisis
McCullough, a 20-year resident of Salem and senior director of environmental health and safety at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, is a consortium member of the Greater Boston Pandemic Fabrication Group (PanFab for short). It includes researchers and leaders from Harvard, Brigham and Women's, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and more.
"When we were deep in the PPE supply crisis in mid-March, we were looking at supply chains every day and recognizing that this was going to be a problem," McCullough said, referencing hospitals burning through protective equipment as caseloads escalated. "A good friend of mine in research operations said, 'we have this room. What do you think we could do? Could we decontaminate PPE for reuse?'"
There's a problem there, however. PPE, like face masks and gloves, is designed to be used once, so any efforts to make something like an N95 mask reusable by default achieves what some consider to be an unsafe situation for those handling the gear a second time.
So the team was looking at solving two issues with one process — clean a contaminated piece of equipment, and clean it gently enough that it can be used again.
Charging peroxide
But first, the gear has to be cleaned. The room referenced earlier was outfitted with a plasma arc to ionize hydrogen peroxide, which McCullough said positively charges the solution so it "sticks to things better."
"It kills everything on the surface, these charged particles," she said. "They're really called hydroxyl ions. They react with air and convert to water and oxygen."
At that point, with the peroxide ready to be charged, a room at an area research building designed to protect sensitive research materials from exposure was now doubling as a sterilization room to run the test. With the press of a button, the room becomes airtight and ventilation is cut off. The peroxide is charged and sprayed as a fine mist on a piece of material covered in "this very hearty bacterium. It's one of the hardest ones to kill with any kind of disinfectant," McCullough said.
After the spraying, researchers then watched for five days to see if any bacteria survived. Ultimately, nothing did.
From there, the team then had to determine if the equipment could even be used. That involved taking gear put through the process and shipping it out to a lab in Ohio that tests filter efficiency.
Tests are still being conducted to push the equipment's longevity as far as it can. But to date, the team has been able to determine that a mask sprayed five times is just as effective in protecting the wearer as one taken straight from an unopened package.
"We're stretching it out," McCullough said, "but stretching it out in a way that keeps you safe."
