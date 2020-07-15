SALEM — A Salem man who helped found the Latino Leadership Coalition has been nominated to become a Housing Court judge.
Alexander Mitchell-Munevar, who has also served on the Salem Board of Registrars of Voters since last year, was nominated by Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday to fill one of two vacant seats on the court, which handles residential housing issues, including landlord-tenant disputes, evictions, health and building code violations, discrimination complaints and other matters.
Mitchell-Munevar has represented low-income tenants in Housing Court for the past decade. A South Shore real estate attorney, Joseph Kelleher III of Marshfield, was also nominated on Wednesday.
“The many cases pertaining to housing tried by attorneys Kelleher and Mitchell-Munevar have prepared them well to serve as associate justices of the Housing Court,” Baker said in a press release announcing the picks.
The Housing Court has 15 judges who hear cases in six regions across the state.
Mitchell-Munevar is a 1996 graduate of College of the Holy Cross and a 2001 graduate of Suffolk University Law School.
He joined Greater Boston Legal Services in 2002, working in their family law and employment, elder services and tax law units before moving to their housing unit in 2008.
After law school, Mitchell-Munevar worked as a volunteer clerk for Probate and Family Court Judge Angela Ordonez, and in private practice, before joining Greater Boston Legal Services.
The nominations will be sent to the Governor's Council for a vote on whether to confirm.
