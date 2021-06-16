SALEM — The Salem Rotary Club on Tuesday awarded $46,000 in scholarships to 17 local high school seniors.
According to the club, the scholarships recognize and reward students who contribute to and make a difference in their home, school and community, and who are likely to continue to do so in the future.
The ceremony was held in the ballroom at the Hawthorne Hotel. Many students and their families were in attendance, along with Salem Rotary members.
Rotary President Adria Duijvesteijn said being able to welcome the students, their families and school representatives in person to award the scholarships "was quite an energy boost to end an unusual and challenging year for us all."
Two scholarships were awarded: The Salem Rotary Club Scholarship and the Robert P. “Buck” Alexander, D.M.D. Merit Scholarship. The Alexander Merit Scholarship typically goes to two applicants. To be eligible for either award, students must show volunteer experience across their high school years and extracurricular activities, as well as meet other criteria.
The 2021 scholarship recipients:
Deya Arnold, Salem High
Fiona Bautista, Salem High
Thomas Beauregard, Salem High
Val Christoforos, Salem High
Alex Diefenbach, Salem High
Ethan Doyle, Salem High
Braegan Fitzgerald, Salem High
Robert Jellison, Salem High
Hannah Lonergan, Salem High
Veronica Mendoca, Salem High
Christin Napierkowski, Salem High
Joseph Parr, Salem High
Miles Payson, Salem High
Maeve Rotolo, Salem Academy
Kevin Rush, Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical High School
Cesar Valdez, Salem High
Miya Whitfield, Salem High
