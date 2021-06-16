SALEM — The Salem Rotary Club on Tuesday awarded $46,000 in scholarships to 17 local high school seniors.

According to the club, the scholarships recognize and reward students who contribute to and make a difference in their home, school and community, and who are likely to continue to do so in the future.

The ceremony was held in the ballroom at the Hawthorne Hotel. Many students and their families were in attendance, along with Salem Rotary members. 

Rotary President Adria Duijvesteijn said being able to welcome the students, their families and school representatives in person to award the scholarships "was quite an energy boost to end an unusual and challenging year for us all."

Two scholarships were awarded: The Salem Rotary Club Scholarship and the Robert P. “Buck” Alexander, D.M.D. Merit Scholarship. The Alexander Merit Scholarship typically goes to two applicants. To be eligible for either award, students must show volunteer experience across their high school years and extracurricular activities, as well as meet other criteria.

The 2021 scholarship recipients:

Deya Arnold, Salem High

Fiona Bautista, Salem High

Thomas Beauregard, Salem High

Val Christoforos, Salem High

Alex Diefenbach, Salem High

Ethan Doyle, Salem High

Braegan Fitzgerald, Salem High

Robert Jellison, Salem High

Hannah Lonergan, Salem High

Veronica Mendoca, Salem High

Christin Napierkowski, Salem High

Joseph Parr, Salem High

Miles Payson, Salem High

Maeve Rotolo, Salem Academy

Kevin Rush, Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical High School

Cesar Valdez, Salem High

Miya Whitfield, Salem High

For more information on Salem Rotary, visit www.salemrotary.com.

