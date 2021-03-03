BEVERLY — The Vittori-Rocci Post is planning to sell its building to Salem rug and carpeting business Landry & Arcari, but would remain open as a club in the basement of the building while looking for a new home.
Vittori-Rocci Post member Tom Roccio said the club has struggled financially during the pandemic because it has not been able to rent it out for functions, and members voted to sell when Landry & Arcari made an offer to buy the building.
"We have to consider the alternatives and they came up with a fair price," Roccio said.
The agreement is subject to Landry & Arcari receiving the necessary permits from the city of Beverly. The company would move its business from Flint Street in Salem to the Vittori-Rocci building at 143 Brimbal Ave., according to attorney Miranda Siemasko, who represented the company before the Beverly Parking and Traffic Commission on Tuesday. Landry & Arcari would eventually take over the entire building and build a three-story addition to accommodate its showroom and fabrication operations, she said.
As part of the deal, the Vittori-Rocci Post could lease back the basement of the building, where it currently runs a bar and a small function room, for up to five years. Landry & Arcari would operate upstairs, where there is a large function room.
Roccio said the decision to sell was a difficult one for the Vittori-Rocci Post, a nonprofit Italian American War Veterans post named in honor of hometown war heroes Joseph Vittori and Thomas Rocci. The building was built by members on land donated in 1954 by the Vittori family that was part of their family vegetable farm.
Roccio said membership has remained steady, with about 160 veteran members and 300 social members, and the club is not in danger of disbanding. But he said it lost its main source of revenue when functions were banned during the pandemic.
Roccio said the sale of the building would allow the club to look for a different location. No potential sites have been identified yet, he said.
"It'll be a sad but necessary parting if we move," Roccio said, noting that nothing has been finalized yet. "Hopefully we'll find a place that will be a little bit less demanding in terms of the economics. Our bar opened last July but it's very difficult to pay the freight on a 16,000 square-foot building with a limited bar operation."
Roccio declined to disclose the sale price. The property is assessed by the city at $773,200.
Roccio said the Vittori-Rocci Post has always made a commitment not only to veterans but to the city. The post has been serving as a COVID-19 vaccination site for the last five weeks.
Landry & Arcari Rugs and Carpeting started 1938 as Landry Brothers Upholstery Furniture, according to the company's website. It was bought by Jerry and Connie Arcari in 1981 and is now run by their three children. The business, which sells oriental rugs and broadloom carpeting, also has showrooms in Boston and Framingham.
Julie Cook Arcari, the company's owner and CEO, did not return messages for this story.
The company's plans must be approved by the Beverly Planning Board. Siemasko told the Parking and Traffic Commission that the business would not generate a lot of extra traffic. Some members expressed concern about how the business would affect vehicles getting through the nearby roundabout, along with traffic from the North Shore Crossing plaza across the street.
