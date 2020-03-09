Salem's new school chief to make $200K-plus

SALEM — Outgoing Holyoke superintendent and receiver Stephen Zrike will make $218,000 a year when his three-year contract with Salem Public Schools takes effect July 1.
The School Committee unanimously approved Zrike's deal at a meeting held Friday afternoon. The board had unanimously voted in mid-February to offer Zrike the job and begin contract talks.
Zrike will make more than both former Superintendent Margarita Ruiz and interim leader Kathleen Smith. Ruiz, the second-highest-paid city employee for the last several years, brought home $215,530 in 2019. That included $99,974 in severance as part of her early departure from Salem. The year before, she made $199,421.
"It's really the experience Dr. Zrike brings to Salem, as someone who has served as superintendent for many years," said city Mayor and School Committee chairperson Kim Driscoll. "There will be a fair amount of work from now to his start date of July 1, so we wanted to respect the fact that he's putting in a lot of time before even beginning his term."
Smith is due to stay in the district until June 30, Driscoll said. She is making $210,000 a year, as well as a housing allowance to live in Salem. Though firm numbers weren't immediately available Monday, Driscoll said the housing payment is made monthly and worth 1/12th what it costs to provide insurance to a city employee every year.
The contract also provides for minimum 2% review-based pay increases for fiscal years 2021-22 and 2022-23 "based on an overall evaluation of proficient or exemplary," the contract reads. Further, each year, the School Committee and Zrike "shall meet prior to April 30 for the purpose of reviewing the superintendent's salary."
Zrike will get 20 paid vacation days each year, with no more than 10 unused days rolling over into the following year, according to the contract. He'll also get 15 days of paid sick leave, which can roll over year to year for a maximum of 90 days.
With the deal signed, the district can start charting out the transition from Smith to Zrike. That includes planning meet-and-greets with the next superintendent.
"We're going to work on some of those dates, so members of our community and members of our teaching staff can meet him," Driscoll said.
A phone call left with Zrike's office in Holyoke seeking comment wasn't immediately returned on Monday.
Zrike’s career has taken him mostly around Massachusetts with a stint in Chicago, where he was chief of elementary schools for the Chicago public schools from 2011 to 2013. His receivership in Holyoke came via an appointment by the state’s Commissioner of Education in July 2015. He also served two years as superintendent in Wakefield and was a turnaround principal in Boston public schools toward the end of six years in the city.
Zrike has separate master’s and doctorate degrees in administration, planning and social policy from Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education. He also has a bachelor’s degree in history from Dartmouth.
Contact Salem reporter Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him on Facebook at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.