SALEM — The School Committee approved a $63 million budget for fiscal 2021 Monday night, a half percent increase from the current year, after the teachers' union and school district struck a deal that helps to balance the spending plan.
Budget hearings and deliberations have taken new meaning amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Union contracts have become a major part of the process, as Salem seeks to reconcile an $8.4 million deficit triggered by losses of hotel and meals taxes, cannabis revenues, parking receipts and more.
The City Council will begin reviewing Mayor Kim Driscoll's proposed budget this week.
Salem teachers agreed to a single-day furlough across the board, as well as no general wage increase and less professional development time in the coming school year, teachers' union president Ann Berman said. This didn't affect step and column raises, however, which are based on number of years in the district and educational degrees.
Driscoll, who also chairs the School Committee, initially approached teachers with five days of furlough, as well as no step and column increases and no wage increases, according to Berman. This was as Driscoll sought to deal with a projected $3.1 million deficit for the schools in the coming year.
At last week's School Committee meeting, the district said 20 positions would need to be cut if the teachers' union wasn't able to agree to concessions, providing a Plan B that would've saved $984,000 if the deal wasn't struck.
The deal also includes a promise from the district that it would "continue collective bargaining a little more aggressively, so we can come up with some agreements before school starts in September," Berman said. The current deal ends June 30, but these talks bring "the hope that even if we don't settle a contract, we go into September with some agreements in place."
Monday's hearing saw limited public comment. One district teacher highlighted the long hours teachers were putting in to keep kids learning during COVID-related school shutdowns, as well as criticism of the amount of diversity in the district's staff.
Written comment, however, focused on Eric Burgos, a physical education teacher at Carlton Innovation School who lost his job due to enrollment declines at Collins Middle School. A gym teacher in a position cut from Collins has seniority over Burgos and is being moved to Carlton, according to interim superintendent Kathleen Smith.
"Coach B's job at Carlton being cut is quite a loss for our school," wrote Jennifer Palermo. "He's so engaged with the kids and BILINGUAL. My daughter loves him! In a city that prides itself on inclusion, to cut someone who can bridge language barriers for some children/parents during this time is quite sad."
"I'm very disappointed to hear that our PE teacher, Eric Burgos, is being laid off," wrote Rebecca Cope. "He has been an integral part of the Carlton team for many years now, all the children love him, and he's an excellent educator."
After public comment, Smith said Burgos still has a future in Salem Public Schools.
"I do intend to make sure we have an additional position funded through probably CARES Act money," she said. "We certainly have a place for that particular teacher in our district."
