SALEM — The School Committee voted 5-2 late Monday night to reopen the schools, following nine total hours of discussion, comment and more spread out over two meetings.
Ultimately, the district moved forward a plan that prioritizes in-person learning for all students up to grade three, with all children from grade four onward focusing on remote learning. The committee also approved a list of conditions that would pave the way for the district to change policies as further issues with COVID-19 develop mid-semester.
Monday night's meeting ran for more than five hours, with most of the meeting consisting of comments on the plan and whether in-person or remote learning should take place.
It followed a four-hour meeting last Thursday, where a more detailed presentation was followed by initial written comment from about 60 people. Close to 60 more wrote in Monday night, and several others spoke live.
Committee members voting to reopen school highlighted how important school is for students at younger ages, not to mention the safety that a school provides for victims of abuse at home. Comments from the public also touched on this idea, with some highlighting how teachers often are the ones to call in abuse at home when they see evidence of it in the classroom.
"When we say we don't want to risk one life, we are risking lives either way," said committee member Kristin Pangallo. "So many ask to return when it's safe. The question I'm forced to grapple with is: when will that be? And how long do we have to wait? The world, as we know it, has changed."
Committee member Mary Manning echoed remarks from a meeting with North Shore Medical Center President David Roberts, where he highlighted the future impacts of COVID-19 could lead to "a generation of non-readers." She also argued that younger students will receive training on how to use technology if COVID-19 intensifies and going remote is required later on.
"I can handle the TV remote. I'm pretty good about it. But it took 15 times and 10 people to get me onto a Zoom meeting," Manning said. "If we do need to go remote for a time, they'll be better equipped for that time than if we started with remote from the beginning."
Ana Nuncio highlighted the story of the Tham Luang cave rescue in Thailand in 2018 in her remarks. In the incident, a group of children aged 11 to 16 were trapped in a cave after heavy rains blocked their way out.
"They had to get out of that cave. They all did in the end," Nuncio said. "Not everybody was saved in the end — one person that rescued them died — but everybody got out, and I see this moment we're in as not getting better for a couple years. And the children can't wait. There are some children in dire straits."
Manning, Nuncio, Pangallo, Manny Cruz and Mayor Kim Driscoll, who also serves as chairperson of the School Committee, voted in favor of reopening.
Opposed to the policy was committee members Amanda Campbell and Jim Fleming, who heavily argued the safety risk of returning.
"We're all agreed on pretty much one thing, and that's there are no perfect choices," Campbell said, describing remote learning as something that could be a disservice for kids. At the same time, "we have to think about what we do have control over."
That said, "this isn't a normal world," Campbell said. "And to me, the idea of returning to school where a building could close at any moment due to exposure, inadequate testing... I'm not convinced that's a plan worth the risk."
Fleming, meanwhile, highlighted a report that dropped earlier in the day from the American Pediatrics Association that said more than 97,000 children in the United States tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two weeks of July.
"I just can't put these same children at risk to a very serious virus," Fleming said.
Work to continue ahead of doors opening
With the vote taken, several things must happen. That includes work in every building to address and resolve air ventilation needs, collecting and acting on parent choice for children who will either opt-in on remote learning or require in-person services, and signing a memorandum of understanding with school district unions.
Under school calendars approved alongside the proposal, students will return — be it remote or in-person, depending on student age and situation — on Monday, Sept. 14. That calendar includes a weeklong break added for Nov. 2 to 6 to reassess the plans and change them as necessary heading into late fall, when a second wave of COVID-19 illness is expected.
