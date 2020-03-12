SALEM — The school district is shutting down for two weeks beginning Friday.
The School Committee spent more than two hours Thursday night weighing its options. Ultimately, however, officials said closing for at least another two weeks is the only option.
And that came with one further warning for Salem families and students: a shutdown of schools due to COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus, further means students and families should maintain “social distance” from others.
In other words, go home and stay home if possible.
“This isn’t a snow day — and I’m not being facetious here,” said interim Superintendent Kathleen Smith. “This is taken very seriously, making this decision — listening to the governor, the state of emergency — quarantining ourselves, social distance.”
The closure will begin Friday to allow for the cleaning of all schools “because of potential exposure and an abundance of caution,” Smith wrote to the community Thursday morning, at a time when the shutdown was only for a single day.
The decision was announced with another to dismiss Salem High School early — 10:30 a.m. Thursday — after it became known that interim high school principal Samantha Meier recently traveled to France. She has not shown any symptoms of COVID-19, but she was self-quarantining as a precaution.
“Schools and public health officials will be monitoring the ongoing circumstances this weekend and will communicate whether further school closures are necessary for next week,” Smith said.
While the other schools were being cleaned, the high school was set to receive “a second deep cleaning and disinfecting” as part of the district’s process this weekend.
The district also learned this week that parents of students attending Bates Elementary and Carlton Innovation School had been in possible contact with a presumptive positive COVID case. The parents were both self-quarantining, but sessions at both schools resumed normally Thursday.
Parents picking up children at Carlton Innovation School Thursday afternoon were largely behind the district’s efforts.
“We’re going to just be business as usual until we’re told otherwise,” said Carlton parent Lauren Riordan. “Life goes on, and we try to provide some normalcy to work and school. ... It is what it is, and we’ll get to the other side.”
Jordan Kinley, another Carlton parent, considered the closing of school Friday “an inconvenience,” but “ultimately I’m fortunate enough that I can work from home, and my son can stay home with me.”
“With other larger organizations like the NBA or NCAA canceling large-scale events and universities sending students home,” Kinley said, “this is a comparable preventative measure.”
Vanessa Cromwell, another Carlton parent, said she wasn’t aware that a parent from the school had come in contact with a symptomatic person.
“I think parents should have been more properly informed because I wasn’t,” she said. “But they can properly inform me when my child misbehaves.”
Being said, Cromwell said she was opposed to the possible upcoming decision to make grade school classes entirely web-based — something that many colleges and universities are doing to keep students healthy and up on their studies at the same time.
Cromwell spoke from the perspective of students with disabilities who need direct interaction to learn.
“They need hands-on,” Cromwell said, “and that’s not really hands-on.”
Riordan also opposed the idea of public school going virtual, an argument she framed from the perspective of her son at the high school.
“He’s in the vocational program, so that would kind of be detrimental with his learning experience,” Riordan said. “That’s all hands on.”
