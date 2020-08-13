SALEM — The school district's plans to have in-person classes for younger students starting mid-September have gone out the window., and other changes to the city's reopening may not be far behind.
In an announcement issued on social media Wednesday night, newly hired Superintendent Stephen Zrike said the district is transitioning to an all-remote platform to begin the pandemic-maligned 2020-21 school year.
At the same time, health officials have added that the city's reopening process could also shift "in order to slow the spread of COVID-19."
"Yesterday, the state of Massachusetts released a new, four-tier measuring system intended to inform district planning for school reopening," Zrike's announcement read. "This evening we learned that the City of Salem has moved from yellow (4-8 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14 day period) to red (over 8 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14 day period).
"As a result of this information, we believe that it is necessary to begin the school year with remote learning for all grades, including grades preK to 3," Zrike continued. "Salem Public Schools intends to move forward by adopting the remote learning model for grades 4-12 for the entire district."
The announcement came not 48 hours from the School Committee voting on a policy to have students up to grade 3 attend largely in-person classes, while grades 4 and onward would be mostly remote. The move came at the sharp opposition of the district's teachers union, which was calling for remote learning only to guarantee the safety of students and teachers.
Ann Berman, the union's president, said she was relieved that the district was going fully remote, but also "not happy that it took the community getting more ill for this result to happen."
"I had hoped we could come to an agreement that this is what’s best for our community, to keep our kids safe and teachers safe," Berman said. "So I’m relieved about the end result, but I can’t say I’m happy it happened."
The district already needed to work with the union on a memorandum of understanding to move forward the plan approved Monday night. Berman said she expected that to continue beginning Friday.
"Teachers are ready to sit down and figure this out and make this better than it was in the spring, and we’re going to sit down with administration on Friday and start negotiating and come up with a deal that’s best for the kids," Berman said. "That’s what we’re in the business for: we want to keep them safe and healthy."
Meanwhile, the news could come with much deeper impacts.
In a joint statement issued at 7 p.m., city officials — including Zrike, Mayor Kim Driscoll and the Board of Health — said the shift from yellow to red came because of the number of new cases hitting the city in the past seven days.
As such, the Board of Health said it's "monitoring this development closely and, if this does not change in the reporting next week, the Board will move to implement changes to the local reopening process in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community."
City leaders are also pushing the state to cough up more cash for boosting the city's "Salem Coronavirus Awareness Network," which just last week announced seven planned community testing days.
"The city will be requesting additional testing days be added to that schedule in order to help better surveil current transmission counts in our community," the joint statement read. "All Salem residents and individuals who work in Salem are encouraged to attend these free testing events to get tested for COVID-19."
