SALEM — Students are testing throughout the school district, but the scores they’re getting back aren’t number or letter grades.
Schools in Salem will return to in-person learning Monday, with students in grades 3 through 8 shifting to a hybrid model for the first time this academic year.
In the meantime, the district has spent the first week of 2021 in remote-only learning and offering free COVID-19 testing to school faculty, staff and students to get a read on how much the virus has spread over the holiday break.
“We’ll have even more students in person (on Monday), and this is something we can do to increase safety,” said Chelsea Banks, chief of opportunity and response for Salem schools. As of Tuesday afternoon, roughly 1,100 tests had been taken by members of the district. That included 645 tests on Monday. The district is administering tests through Wednesday at several different schools, with up to five school testing sites open at any given time.
“It’s going beautifully,” Banks said. “The process is working so that there’s no line. It might take you two minutes to wait for the nurse. The longest line we’ve had is five cars when Collins opened yesterday.”
The testing works differently than the Stop the Spread testing, which the state has run for months at both Salem High School and at Old Town Hall downtown. There, a nose swab test delivers results in about 24 hours, but long lines, especially at the high school, have made access to tests difficult.
The school tests are saliva-based pool PCR. Each person being tested essentially spits into a tube. Tests are processed in pools of 24 at a cost of $360 per batch. If a pool comes back with a positive result inside, more aggressive testing is done on it to find out who specifically tested positive. The city is paying for the testing as an extension of the district’s in-house pool testing efforts from December. Results will come back before classes resume on Monday.
The school testing is open specifically to district staff, students and their families, Banks said. But the families must be a part of the Salem district. The testing is not mandatory, but is highly encouraged, district officials said.
“The first parent in line at Collins yesterday was from Peabody,” Banks said on Tuesday. “We said, ‘we’re really sorry, but we can’t test your child.’”
Salem isn’t the only district taking a hands-on approach to testing. St. John’s Prep, an all-boys Catholic preparatory school in Danvers, has similarly offered free testing to begin the year, with about 1,800 saliva-based tests being given to 1,450 students, as well as staff and coaches from Monday to Wednesday of this week.
“We believe if we can identify cases and have them be off-campus, and do some contact tracing as quickly as possible with our school nurses, we’re able to mitigate the risks of transmission, focus on health and safety, and continue to have students on campus,” said Edward Hardiman, headmaster at St. John’s Prep.
Like Salem, the Prep will return to normal operations Monday with students going through “Prep HELM,” the school’s “Hybrid Education Learning Model” rotating between in-person and remote learning each week.
“With our approach, we haven’t had any unscheduled transitions to remote because of the virus,” Hardiman. “We’ve been able to keep an eye on things, and on the 11th we’ll go back to the Prep HELM model.”
The efforts have taken a village to come together, however. In Salem, staff have been able to run testing efforts since remote learning allowed them to flex their hours this week. When shipping delays led to the saliva test parts arriving separately on Saturday, city officials volunteered over the weekend to build the test kits.
Patti Morsillo, who represents Ward 3 on the Salem City Council, spent time Saturday building kits with husband Lindsay Morsillo and Ward 6 City Councilor Meg Riccardi.
“It took many volunteers to assemble the kits,” Morsillo said. “I really am so thrilled that families can also be tested. For all of the free COVID testing we have in Salem, not all residents are taking advantage of it for a variety of reasons — all of which are valid. This testing will reach a whole new group of Salem residents.”
Like the Prep, Salem hasn’t yet seen any outbreaks of the virus in its schools. Testing everyone is what makes that possible, according to Mayor Kim Driscoll, who also helped build kits this weekend.
“We haven’t had spread inside schools tied to individuals transmitting it to each other,” Driscoll said. “If there’s an outbreak in a school or transmission happening, we need to take that seriously.”
REMAINING TESTING OPPORTUNITIES
The following hours and locations will be active for testing on Wednesday only. No further school-provided testing is scheduled this week.
Horace Mann Laboratory/Salem High School (77 Willson Road, drive-up testing): 7:30 to 11 a.m.
Bates Elementary School (53 Liberty Hill Ave., drive-up testing): 7 to 11 a.m.
Carlton Innovation School (10 Skerry St., drive-up testing): 7 to 11 a.m.
Saltonstall School (211 Lafayette St., walk-up testing): 7:30 to 11 a.m.
New Liberty Innovation School/Salem Prep (Witch City Mall, 2 East India Square, Suite 200, drive-up testing): 7 to 11 a.m.