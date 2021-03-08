SALEM — School officials want the community's help in setting budget priorities for the coming year.
Salem Public Schools has scheduled a pair of online budget forums for school families and staff to weigh in on. The first one takes place tonight.
Each year, the district superintendent opens the city's budget season with a hearing in the spring, which eventually leads to the City Council voting on a final budget prior to the fiscal year that begins July 1. Superintendent Steve Zrike said the two forums will add to that process, allowing residents and community members to comment on ideas from principals and school departments.
"We have a list of things and want to hear... are we off base? Given the limited funds, what are we going to spend our money on?" Zrike said. "I just want to get people's input on what we've heard from principals."
The first forum will be held Monday, March 8, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The second forum is scheduled for the same time on Wednesday, March 17.
"We're going to break everyone out and have them respond to what was presented," Zrike said, "and get feedback and vote on the budget priorities that have been shared."
Those looking to attend must register in advance. To register for the March 8 forum, visit bit.ly/SPSBudgetMar8. For March 17, visit bit.ly/SPSBudgetMar17.