SALEM — The Salem Teachers Union and Salem Public Schools on Monday tentatively reached a deal on a new contract that includes raises for teachers and aides, along with a host of other amenities both sides say will benefit students.
The agreement, which spans until Aug. 31, 2024, includes pay increases for teachers worth between 6% and 8.75% based on their career steps. Those maxed out on the 13th step will receive the largest increase over the three years of the deal, according to copies of the contract shared with the public on Monday.
But the contract also includes assurance from the district that it "shall make a reasonable effort to maintain filtered water dispensers to support clean water in each school." Each school library will build "a culturally responsive library collection" and send updates to teachers "so that they may consider how to diversify their lessons" using new materials. School breakfasts and lunches will become healthier, and the district will put a larger focus on recruiting past Salem Public Schools students in its hiring practices going forward.
Salem Teachers Union President Ann Berman on Monday said the contract was the result of "bargaining for the common good."
"We have guarantees for outdoor learning spaces throughout the district, a shared commitment to increase staffing, improve school libraries, nutritious food offerings," Berman said. "These were things that were super important for parents."
Created under COVID-19
Many of the contract's terms, Berman said, started as suggestions from parents before the pandemic. Work on the contract actually began in 2018, but COVID-19 put a halt to collective bargaining last year. The union and school district only met once before the pandemic began.
Amid the pandemic, contract talks just focused on immediate issues. Four agreements were eventually struck, establishing ground rules for remote and in-person learning at each stage of the pandemic. Each deal also increased the number of students learning in-person, according to Berman.
"After the last agreement, which was around Thanksgiving, we decided we needed to sit back down at the table and pull our team together again to start looking at what we needed as far as a contract," Berman said. "We had done some work prior to that, in 2018, with our parent groups. We had some parent forums to get input on what the parents wanted and what the community wanted for their schools.
"We did what was called 'bargaining for the common good,'" she continued. "That was basically working to get what's good for everybody — not just money for teachers."
Superintendent Steve Zrike said the contract at that point took "into account community input on both sides, of things we wanted to see and that there was mutual commitment and interest around — which is generally what's good for kids. It doesn't always happen that way."
For instance, the high school start time will shift 30 minutes later under the deal. Zrike said the contract also makes considerations for remote learning.
"There's flexibility, if a child is in home or hospital care, to receive their instruction virtually. We never would've thought about that before," he said. "It's very responsive to the times, very responsive to what students need. It's more than just about money."
Pay raise, training for aides
In addition to boosts for Salem teachers, the contract increases pay for paraprofessional educators, or aides, from $19,000 up to $25,000 by August 2024, according to Zrike.
Under the new deal, paras are afforded access to professional development time, a "paraprofessional to teacher pipeline" to help promote paras into full teaching roles, and more.
"Teachers — and not just teachers, but paras — deserve to be incentivized, certainly after the experience they've had over the last year and a half," Zrike said. "I think we all realize, and the public realizes, the immense value educators play in the lives of our kids, how challenging the role was not just before COVID, but certainly more challenging during the pandemic."
The contract still needs to be ratified, with a teachers' union vote expected soon and a possible School Committee vote to finalize the deal at its regular meeting Monday, June 21.
"It was really important that we got this done," Berman said. "Teachers, after the year we've just had, definitely needed to know that going into the next school year, we have a contract, their conditions are met, and everybody knows what's expected of them."
Zrike concurred, saying the agreement is "a major victory for kids. I'm excited to have labor tranquility here over the next few years."
