SALEM — The school district is shifting its reopening plans in mid-November, but things could change quickly if a COVID-19 spike makes the situation unsafe for students and teachers.
The School Committee recently voted to offer in-person learning for students in grades K-2 as well as sixth and ninth grades. Grades K-2 will be in school five days a week, while sixth- and ninth-graders will return to the classroom under a hybrid model. The in-person classes start Monday, Nov. 16.
"Our case rate went down. We're still in the yellow," said Chelsea Banks, a senior adviser for Salem Returns, the district's school reopening platform. "All the plans are dependent on us continuing to watch COVID spread. We're making plans for what the next steps will be, with the intent to do that (return) on Nov. 16."
The hybrid models being used at Collins and Salem High target the sixth and ninth grades and include two days in the building and three days of remote instruction, according to Mayor Kim Driscoll. On their in-person school days, Collins sixth-graders will have a full-length day, while Salem High will be half remote and half in-person, Banks added.
Driscoll said families with students in the lower grades who want to stay remote are still able to do so, and anyone who sends their children to school can choose to go remote at any time.
But families with full remote-learning students have to wait until early next year to change from remote to an in-person model because of the time it takes to prepare for more students in the classroom. Anyone up to grade 8 can make the switch on Jan. 4, while anyone at the high school must wait until the beginning of second semester on Feb. 3, Banks said.
The focus on sixth and ninth grades — so-called "transition grades" at Collins and Salem High because they are those students' first years at those schools — is to get students in those grades connected with each other and their teachers for the first time, Banks said.
"Many students have come to school for Hub Connects for sixth grade but have never met their teachers or their peers, and that's the same with high schoolers at the ninth grade," Banks said. "The sixth grade at Saltonstall, the situation there is they're in the same classes as they were last year, because they do a blended fifth- and sixth-grade team."
Salem Preparatory High School isn't impacted by the decision, Banks said, because their students are all high priority and have been taking classes in-person since school reopened.
Students have also been cleared to return to Bentley Academy Innovation and Witchcraft Heights Elementary schools. At the start of the school year, both buildings remained closed to address air quality issues.
"HVAC in all buildings has been assessed," she said, "and repairs have either been completed or are underway and will finish up by Nov. 9."
The district set its calendar over the summer with a plan to potentially bring more students back for in-person learning in mid-November. The week after Halloween — Nov. 2 to 6 — is a vacation week with four professional development days for teachers to get ready for the second part of the school year, revisit plans and execute on changes. The initial proposal to the School Committee was for any new in-person learning to start Nov. 9, but the committee moved the date to Nov. 16.
Winter breaks will give the district another chance to look at plans and make further changes, depending on the pandemic, Banks said.
"We had seven weeks of school before the November break," Banks said, "and then we'll have another six weeks of school, and then the winter holidays."
Ultimately, Driscoll said the district hopes to move all students back to being in-person.
"We'd love to get everybody back in, because we know the value of peers learning from other peers is important," Driscoll said. "We think that's the best instructional model — to have students learning with teachers in a classroom setting.
