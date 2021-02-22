SALEM — The city is seeking creative individuals for its revitalized Artists' Row Public Artist in Residence initiative.
The Artists’ Row initiative is a seasonal program that provides space for artists and artisans looking to build their audience or arts practice through daily engagement with residents and visitors to Salem.
Artists’ Row consists of four artist "stalls," a restaurant, and a public restroom. It is centrally located in downtown Salem at 24 New Derby St., across from Old Town Hall and Derby Square. The area was originally built as a marketplace and remains a thriving public plaza and pedestrian way.
For artists and creatives, the program can help elevate their careers. Artists' Row is seen as a shared space for both artists and visitors, where guests can publicly experience arts-related items and activities. Potential uses include handcrafted artwork and products, performances, art making, and temporary public art installations.
The initiative is a joint partnership between Mayor Kim Driscoll's office and the Salem Public Art Commission.
The city is also looking to fill one paid, eight-month position for a Public Artist in Residence.
Applications are due by noon Friday, March 12. For more information about the program and application process, visit http://bit.ly/SalemPAiR2021.