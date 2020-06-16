SALEM — The "Senior Show" will go on this weekend, and the public is invited to tune in.
The Salem High Class of 2020's "Senior Show" has gone the way of remote participation. It will air Saturday, June 20, at 7 p.m., and admission to watch helps raise dollars for the class' end-of-year celebrations.
The "Senior Show," an annual series of performances and skits put on and performed by the graduating class, was preserved and has been put together in a digital format due to the impacts of COVID-19.
The show also doubles as a fundraiser for the senior class, which has postponed events like prom and graduation until this summer and fall due to the pandemic.
Tickets are $5 and available through Eventbrite at bit.ly/3hBgU4T.
~ Dustin Luca