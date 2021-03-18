Salem shooting suspect on state police most wanted list

SALEM — One of the two men charged in January's shooting on Perkins Street that left two people with serious injuries was added to the state police's "most wanted" list on Thursday.
Police got a warrant for Wesly Jordan Alcin, 23, of Everett, on charges that include armed assault with intent to murder, home invasions and firearms charges.
They also charged a second suspect, Deven Kelly, 23, of Malden, who was arrested last month. He is being held without bail.
The Jan. 24 shooting in an apartment at 32 Perkins St. left a 30-year-old Salem woman and a 33-year-old Lynn man with life-threatening injuries.
State police said on Thursday that the woman suffered nine gunshot wounds and the man, three.
State police also said that Alcin is also wanted on firearms charges related to a shooting in Malden on Jan. 1.
A description of Alcin was also given out: He is 5’10” tall, approximately 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes, and with tattoos on his arm.
Police say Alcin appears to be actively avoiding apprehension and warn that he is considered armed and dangerous.
Four others were added to the list on Thursday, including two men wanted on murder charges and two others wanted in sexual assaults.
In announcing the new additions police are hoping for help from the public in locating them — but ask that anyone with information call their Violent Fugitive Apprehension Unit at 1-800-KAPTURE (800-527-8873) immediately.
