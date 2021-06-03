SALEM — Pride is in the air.
Volunteers late Tuesday night into Wednesday repainted two downtown crosswalks on Derby and Washington streets in recognition of Pride Month, celebrated in June in support of the LGBTQ community.
And on Wednesday, an updated version of the Pride flag designed by artist Daniel Quasar was flying at several of Salem's schools.
The city's annual Pride flag-raising ceremony will be held Thursday in Riley Plaza at 11 a.m. Several surrounding communities have also held flag-raising ceremonies or will this month.
Superintendent Steve Zrike said the city's schools raised Pride flags early Wednesday morning as a show of support for students in the LGBTQ community.
"It is important that all students feel included, heard and seen in the Salem Public Schools," Zrike said. "Today's celebration sends a strong message to our LGBTQ+ students that they are valued across our schools."
The crosswalk painting is an annual tradition that has recently been organized by City Councilor-at-large Ty Hapworth. The city pays for supplies and paint. Each June, volunteers fill in the gaps between the white lines on the crosswalks to match the colors of the Pride flag.
Phil Kelley of Salem, who has volunteered at the crosswalk project for the past three years, was helping to paint on Derby Street Tuesday night.
"Since I moved to Salem, the crosswalks have always stood out to me, and I've always felt welcome in this city," Kelley said. "It's home."
Hapworth, who this year was joined by several City Council colleagues and candidates, echoed those sentiments.
"After the last year, everyone feels fortunate to live in a community like Salem. I feel fortunate to live here," Hapworth said. "We felt that last year too — last year, this was the first event I did with other people. And it was special last year, too."
The painting effort Tuesday night was frequently met with honking cars and cheering bystanders, including some shouting "Happy Pride" as they passed the crosswalk. As Kelley rolled fresh paint in one of the crosswalk's squares on Derby Street, a group of close to a dozen people applauded the work as they passed, some of them wearing decorative sashes.
"I just like to come back to paint it, because it reminds me of that welcoming city I felt when I first came to the city," Kelley said. "Even just seeing people walk by now while we're painting and shouting out, saying 'Happy Pride,' it really feels like the community is coming together after 2020."
