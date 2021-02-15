SALEM — For the second time since 2019, Salem State University is offering buyouts to faculty and staff as a means of resolving a "structural deficit," the school's president announced in an email Friday afternoon.
The buyouts — lump sum payments of $25,000 to employees with 20 years or more of employment at the university — will be available to up to 50 faculty members and librarians, and up to 35 staff, a total that includes 15 members of the administrative staff, 15 members of the support staff and five non-union employees.
Similar buyouts are also being offered at the state's other public universities.
The amount is less than the 80% to 100% of a year's salary offered during the 2019 buyouts at Salem State. In 2019, 82 employees took advantage of the offer.
University President John Keenan said in the email that "although one-time funds and savings have helped us end (fiscal year 2021) with a surplus, our structural deficit remains."
He said in the email that projected enrollments will continue to decline, while at the same time compensation costs are growing.
"I’m hopeful that this program will be an effective way to help control costs at a time of change for higher education and our institution, while serving as a positive opportunity for members of our community," Keenan said in the email.
"The retirement incentive builds on efforts in recent years to find as much vacancy savings through voluntary means as possible," he said, citing the 2019 buyouts, which the school refers to as a "voluntary separation incentive program."
"While it was difficult to bid farewell to these colleagues, doing so was crucial in our efforts to align Salem State’s workforce with the size of our student body now and in the future," Keenan said in the email.
"We support our faculty and librarians who have worked hard and have put years in service to our students and campus community," said Massachusetts State College Association Salem State chapter president Tiffany Chenault.
Chenault said the union had previously ratified the 2019 offer. But she added that while it may save some money, the school has other issues to confront. "The incentive may save the university money but it pales in comparison to the other issues that (Salem State University) faces around structural racism, lack of support for the liberal arts, and building debt, for example."
The proposal comes after a challenging year, culminating with a prohibited practices complaint being filed by the MSCA, the union representing faculty and librarians, over Keenan's request for furloughs.
Faculty members objected to the plan on several grounds, including anticipated additional state aid as well as the potential impact on faculty who were already facing significant extra work due to the need to adapt their course materials for online learning.
Late last month, the Department of Labor Relations dismissed the complaint, finding that the union had essentially waived its right to negotiate.
The furloughs were subsequently reduced to two weeks.
Chenault in an email to members last month, which she provided to a reporter Sunday, she said that given the additional funding that became available during the school year, the university should now reimburse all of its employees for the unpaid weeks.
"Given this positive financial news, the furlough program should end and our colleagues should be repaid who have already taken furloughs," she said in the email.
Two other unions, the Association of Professional Administrators and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, accepted the furlough plan, but the faculty union raised concerns that the proposal was not necessary and that it would harm students.
