SALEM — Salem State University's business school is in exclusive company.
The Bertolon School of Business has landed accreditation through the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), a worldwide business education network.
Salem State is the first of the commonwealth's nine state universities to get the nod. It joins 20 accredited schools in the state that exist outside of the state college network, including Harvard, MIT and Northeastern University. Overall, 5% of business schools worldwide have AACSB accreditation.
“This accreditation affirms our commitment to excellence in everything we do,” said Raminder Luther, interim dean of the business school. “This accomplishment is a testament to the commitment of our valued faculty, staff, campus leadership, alumni, and external stakeholders, and we look forward to continuing on our path of excellence with greater strength.”
The Bertolon School of Business offers an undergraduate business administration degree with 11 concentrations, five undergrad minors, an MBA, a master's in accounting and a range of certificates. It was named in 2006 after local philanthropists Henry and Donna Bertolon. In 2019, Salem State expanded the school's offerings, opening the Cabot Wealth Management Laboratory that provides Bloomberg-run terminals to give students access to real-time financial data and tools used by investment professionals.
Accreditation works in students' favor by opening up doors to jobs, college transfers and even fraternities that show a preference toward or reserve services for AACSB-accredited institutions, according to the university.
To land accreditation, Salem State had to undergo a substantial review to ensure the university has the resources, credentials and commitment to provide students with what is described as a first-rate business education. The accreditation was ratified on Nov. 30.
“The quality of a Salem State education has been long recognized in our region and beyond. However, I am particularly proud that we are now making a business degree from an AACSB-accredited institution more accessible to our students,” said university President John Keenan. “Salem State now joins an elite status of business schools here in the Commonwealth and all across the globe.”
Henry Bertolon celebrated the news, saying the school "inspires students to aim high and work to achieve their fullest potential, and the university has done just that by putting in the dedication needed to earn this prestigious accreditation."
"This will benefit students, the entire region and the world, as the Bertolon School of Business offers access to an affordable, high-quality business education and helps to prepare our future leaders," Bertolon said. "I couldn't be prouder to see my alma mater reach new heights with this hard-earned recognition.”
Stephanie Bryant, chief accreditation officer at AACSB, said she applauds "the entire Bertolon School of Business team — including the administration, faculty, staff, and students — for their roles in earning this respected honor."
