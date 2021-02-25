SALEM — Salem State University on Wednesday announced a major plan to adjust to the new realities of being a smaller school, including possible reductions in the number of academic majors and further cuts in faculty.
At the same time, Salem State intends to offer more support for its increasingly diverse student body in an effort to attract and retain students and stem a steep drop in enrollment.
The plan, called "Vision for a Sustainable Future," says that enrollment at Salem State has dropped to 7,000 from 10,000 over the last 10 years, leading to an annual $15 million to $20 million "structural imbalance" in the budget.
In an interview, President John Keenan said Salem State needs to adjust to being "more a mid-sized university."
"We're no longer a 10,000-student institution," he said. "We're a 7,000-student institution. We need to be more nimble to remain sustainable for the long term."
Keenan said no decisions have been made yet on cutting academic programs and that layoffs are not imminent. But the 58-page report said that changes need to be made.
The report said that nine of the school's academic programs in the liberal arts and sciences accounted for only 5% of degrees awarded since 2015. Five majors — business, education, nursing, psychology and social work — accounted for 60% of all degrees awarded.
"Students have voted with their feet where they want to be," Keenan said.
The report suggested that the current 30 academic departments could be consolidated to 22 or 24. Any changes will take time and will be made in consultation with the faculty, department chairpersons, deans and the provost, the school said. Current students and those who have been accepted for the fall of 2021 will be able to complete their degree in their chosen major.
Elizabeth Duclos-Orsello, chairperson of interdisciplinary studies at Salem State, spoke out against the idea of eliminating some majors. Speaking at Wednesday night's Salem State board of trustees meeting, she called the idea of limiting students' choices "a form of color-blind racism."
"To claim that the young people at Salem State don't want the same degrees as those elsewhere begs the question of what we are telling them about the limits of their dreams," Duclos-Orsello told trustees. "No one questions the value of a Harvard student majoring in the arts, humanities or social sciences."
While the report pointed out the student enrollment has declined more than the number of faculty, Keenan said there are no immediate plans for layoffs. He noted that the school has reduced the size of its workforce by about 150 positions through attrition, eliminating vacant positions, and a voluntary separation incentive program since he took over as president in 2017.
"We will continue to do that," he said.
The report said its primary purpose is to provide students with the resources they need to succeed and to realign academic offerings and support services with their interests. Salem State's retention rate has declined by more than 8% over the past few years, with students leaving school for financial, academic and personal reasons. The report said that 41% of incoming students are eligible for Pell grants, which means they come from a household with an income of under $40,000.
The school also needs to better support students of color and eliminate "systematic and sometimes invisible barriers," the report said. About 40% of Salem State students identify as students of color.
The university is planning to earn a designation by the U.S. Department of Education as a Hispanic Serving Institution, which requires at least 25% of students identify as Hispanic. Salem State's student population is currently 20% Latinx and is expected to increase, the report said.
Salem State is also planning to consolidate its campus with the planned sale of its South Campus property. That will eliminate $80 million in deferred maintenance costs and allow the school to renovate the Horace Mann Building and construct an addition at Meier Hall, the report said.
The university also plans to invest in "revenue generating" areas such as admissions, marketing and fundraising, the report said.
The report comes as colleges around the country are experiencing drops in student enrollment due to fewer college-age students and the high cost of college. Last week Salem State announced that it had received a $6 million gift, the largest in school history, $5 million of which will be used to help students who are close to graduating but at risk of dropping out for financial reasons.
The Vision for a Sustainable Future was written by Keenan and members of his executive council, with suggestions from a 34-member task force that included faculty, staff, administrators and students. Keenan said the school will hold forums for students, faculty and staff to hear feedback about the report.
Despite the challenges, Keenan said he is excited about working with the Salem State community to make the changes necessary to better serve students.
"We have to realign to meet the needs of our students," he said. "That's what will ultimately make this sustainable."
