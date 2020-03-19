SALEM – Due to concerns about large gatherings and the spread of coronavirus, Salem State University has postponed commencement ceremonies and canceling all spring activities on campus.
The university's graduation exercises were scheduled to be held May 14 and May 16 and may be rescheduled, according to SSU President John D. Keenan.
"The idea of a May without caps, gowns, handshakes, hugs and cheering family members is just sinking in for me," Keenan said, "I can only imagine how our proud and eager 2020 graduates must feel."
Members of the Class of 2020 will receive updates as plans to reschedule the celebration, he said.
