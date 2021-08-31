SALEM — A group of incoming Salem State University freshmen began their college careers Monday by helping out a local organization that feeds many a hungry college student throughout the year in addition to its other clients in need.
Salem State returned to its "First Year Day of Service" Monday, in which teams of incoming college freshmen were sent around the North Shore to give back to service organizations before ever picking up a syllabus or textbook.
Eighty freshmen and another 20 upperclassmen student leaders visited 12 organizations, including Lifebridge, Children Friends and Family Service and a local Boys and Girls Club branch. But among those groups were 13 who helped Salem Pantry run perhaps its most robust inventory process ever.
"Our programs have grown so much during COVID, but the student connection to the program is about to get another bump," said Robyn Burns, executive director of Salem Pantry, as blue-shirted students zipped around the pantry's new Shetland Park space. "It feels promising to me that we can have some interesting connections to students, also knowing they're coming back to campus in a different way."
The pantry has gone through an incredible amount of growth in the past year and a half. After 30 years as a volunteer-run organization, it hired its first-ever executive director — Burns — a week into the COVID-19 pandemic. The shutdown of wide swaths of society also sparked a huge need for services, prompting the organization to quickly expand from two food delivery locations to 14, just for Salem Public Schools alone, three weeks later.
A weekly average of 6,000 to 8,000 pounds of food distributed, surged to 21,000 pounds per week, and the organization later completed the build-out of its new space at Shetland Park.
On Monday, the students helped the organization use an internal software program to create a more detailed inventory of goods, Burns said.
"We've been keeping unofficial inventory for a while, and we have a strong understanding of what comes in to us," she said. "We've shifted toward more of a choice model at our distributions, which means the pantry guest has more autonomy on what they're taking."
The expanded inventory tracking, Burns said, allows the organization to be more direct in the support it provides and deliver items beyond the traditional bag of basic essentials.
Also, frequently throughout the year, the pantry has run a new "Mobile Market" pop-up on Loring Avenue, across from Rainbow Terrace and Salem State, where hungry college kids rely on Salem Pantry for many of their meals.
Abby Duhamel, an 18-year-old political science major from Boston, didn't know that going into this week.
"The first-year orientation leaders sent out an email, and it was a nice flyer, nice directions, saying 'you can give back. Also, get a chance to meet some other people in your grade,'" Duhamel said.
"Nobody could've prevented this pandemic. Nobody could've seen it coming," Duhamel said. "It isn't fair to the people who are being affected disproportionately, so it's nice to be able to help others."
Hannah Levine, a 21-year-old social work senior from Framingham, has taken part in the service program each year she has attended Salem State. As much as efforts to clean animal cages at Pets Animal Life Savers helps the community grow, there's something else to helping a food pantry do its thing, she explained.
"Food insecurity is such an important issue, and especially since COVID, it has increased so much," Levine said. "A lot of people forget about college students, forget about that population. So there are students that come here and see this is accessible to them."
The students at the pantry were visited late in the morning by SSU President John Keenan, by which time the students had transitioned from counting tomatoes to putting together food kits.
"We do expect all of our students to give back to their community," Keenan said. "Our students are already benefitting from them if they're food insecure, so for them to be on the other side to help make sure the food gets out to those who need it... it's a great opportunity."
