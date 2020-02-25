Salem State theater students take top honors at regional festival

SALEM — Salem State University theater students were victorious at the regional Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival, with seven students winning 14 regional awards in acting, directing and playwriting.
The festival, which was held Jan. 28 to Feb. 1 at Cape Cod Community College, drew competitors from 60 colleges and universities throughout New England and Northeast New York.
Salem State senior Demi DiCarlo of Middleborough took the top spot against 230 other competitors in the regional Irene Ryan Scholarship competition, marking the 10th year a Salem State student placed first in the competition. DiCarlo will move on to the national festival in Washington, D.C., with her scene partner, junior Christopher Vega of Lawrence, who won the New England Theater Conference’s Best Scene Partner Award as well as the Irene Ryan Scene Partner Award for the region.
DiCarlo also received the VASTA Award for Vocal Excellence as well as an award for Achievement in Lighting Design, which includes a one-week internship at the Stagecraft Institute of Las Vegas.
Other Salem State winners:
Junior Harlan White of Marlboro, who won Excellence in Costume Design, a one-week internship at the Stagecraft Institute of Las Vegas, and an invitation to participate in costume design workshops at the national festival
Senior Kevin Dunn of Hamilton, who received Honorable Mention for the Barbizon Award for Excellence in Lighting Design
Senior Maddie Roth of Exeter, New Hampshire, who took first place in the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society Directing Initiative, earning her a trip to the national festival
Junior Parker Goodreau of West Warwick, Rhode Island, who placed as a Region 1 finalist for the Gary Garrison National Ten-Minute Play Award.
In addition, students Ashley Pitchford of Billerica and Cassidy Sullivan of Middleborough were among the top 10 finalists for the Stage Management Award.
"Salem State University's department of theatre and speech communication has swept a series of awards at the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival," said Peter Sampieri, chair of Salem State’s theater and speech communication department, in a statement announcing the awards. "We're blessed to have such a hard-working, diverse, and creative group of students who are lifted up every day by our top-notch professional faculty. We believe our continued success demonstrates the high quality of our training here at Salem State Theatre."
