SALEM — Salem State University is going all-remote for the week of Thanksgiving to help students get tested for COVID-19 and have up-to-date results in hand for their holiday-timed return home.
Several in-person, on-campus aspects of university life are going on hiatus for the week of Nov. 23-27, President John Keenan wrote in an email to the university community this week. Those activities will resume on Monday, Nov. 30.
Keenan also encouraged students to get tested the week before Thanksgiving "so that you have your results by Friday, Nov. 20, before any holiday event or travel. We will be providing extended testing hours that week."
The following aspects of campus life are affected by the announcement, according to Keenan:
All classes; classes that would have met on Monday and Tuesday must move all activities to remote format for those days;
Academic offices (provost, deans, departments);
Student Navigation Center;
Center for Academic Excellence;
Student Life offices and services;
Information Technology Services;
Human resources;
Finance; and
President’s office
"We plan to resume in person classes and activities on Monday, Nov. 30," Keenan wrote.
Several other campus locations will either close temporarily or remain open with restrictions:
Residence halls will close on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 7 p.m. and reopen on Sunday, Nov. 29, at noon;
Dining halls will close on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 7 p.m. and reopen on Sunday, Nov. 29, at noon;
Frederick E. Berry Library will close on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 5 p.m. and reopen on Monday, Nov. 30, at 9 a.m.;
Mail room will be open limited hours Monday through Wednesday;
Copy center will be open limited hours Monday through Wednesday;
Facilities will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays; closed on Nov. 26; and
University police will be open 24/7.
"Residence halls will remain open Wednesday through Sunday for students who applied and have been approved to remain on campus," Keenan wrote. "The application for housing during the Thanksgiving break is located on the student housing portal, salemstate.edu/housingportal."
