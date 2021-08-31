SALEM — School is back in session, and everyone's happy to return to the classroom.
Students reported in-person to most Salem schools Tuesday morning, with almost the entire student population attending classes in-person to begin the 2021-22 school year, according to district Superintendent Steve Zrike.
Less than a dozen students opted for remote-only learning, Zrike said, with the possibility that some applications are still in process, Zrike said. There are also some seats that weren't filled this year, as some households just opted to go a different route than public school.
"Some families did choose to home school their children rather than go through the process of getting an exemption," Zrike said. "Most really want their kids to be back in school. While they're anxious because of the variants, they also see the benefits that come from their children being in school every day."
That was certainly reflected by those walking up to Witchcraft Heights Elementary School Tuesday morning. The well-known neighborhood school on the hill saw celebratory walkers and smiling families driving up to drop their students off throughout the morning, with very few tears shed along the way.
"It feels amazing," said Andres Bojos, who had just dropped off his 7-year-old son Andres J. Bojos moments earlier. "They don't learn as much being in the house than they are learning in schools. It's just better in the school environment, instead of at home where they get distracted by every little thing."
Arabelis Luciano, the school's family engagement facilitator, spent the morning hugging children, oftentimes blending in a Spanish-spoken "my love" to kids leaping into her arms.
"I'm super excited to have all the kids back, excited to see the kids that were remote all year and haven't been in," Luciano said. "This morning, I saw a bunch of them and was so excited, and parents were telling me how excited the kids were. I have so much hope for the year."
Melissa Fajardo, who's 7-year-old daughter Valeria Calvo attends Witchcraft Heights, said she trusts the school district to keep students safe as the pandemic continues to impact day-to-day life.
"I feel comfortable sending my daughter into school this year, and I'm just wishing for all the staff and kids to have a great second grade," Fajardo said. "I know the pandemic isn't gone, but everyone is trying to do what they can. It's better for the kids to be in school."
To respond to this story or suggest another, contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.