SALEM — The city is offering free COVID-19 testing to all school staff and students before in-person classes resume in January.
The district announced Wednesday that saliva-based COVID-19 tests will be available at Salem schools during specific testing windows from Monday, Jan. 4, to Wednesday, Jan. 6. While locations will vary, families can take students to any school during the appropriate times. Students are learning remotely that week; in-person classes will resume Monday, Jan. 11.
Testing is open to all students and staff. Results are expected to be returned by Friday, Jan. 8. But anyone who has tested positive for the virus in the past 60 days isn't eligible for a test.
To get a test, drive up to any school listed in the included schedule — and don't forget to wear a mask. Walk-up testing is only available at Saltonstall School. Staff can test inside any building and don't need to wait in line.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3nGLNrk.
Horace Mann Laboratory/Salem High School (77 Willson Road, drive-up testing)
Monday, Jan. 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 5, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 6, 7:30 to 11 a.m.
Collins Middle School (29 Highland Ave., drive-up testing)
Monday, Jan. 4, 2 to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 5, 7 to 11 a.m.
Bates Elementary School (53 Liberty Hill Ave., drive-up testing)
Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2 to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 6, 7 to 11 a.m.
Bentley Academy Innovation School (25 Memorial Drive, drive-up testing)
Monday, Jan. 4, 2 to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 5, 7 to 11 a.m.
Carlton Innovation School (10 Skerry St., drive-up testing)
Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2 to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 6, 7 to 11 a.m.
Saltonstall School (211 Lafayette St., walk-up testing)
Monday, Jan. 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 5, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 6, 7:30 to 11 a.m.
Witchcraft Heights Elementary School (1 Frederick St., drive-up testing)
Monday, Jan. 4, 2 to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 5, 7 to 11 a.m.
New Liberty Innovation School/Salem Prep (Witch City Mall, 2 East India Square, Suite 200, drive-up testing)
Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2 to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 6, 7 to 11 a.m.