Salem stunned by museum announcement

SALEM — News of Brian Kennedy's departure as executive director of Peabody Essex Museum Tuesday came as a shock to many around Salem.
"I was surprised by the news, and I'm sad about the news, because he's been great," said Beth Debski, executive director of the Salem Partnership, a nonprofit that advocates for economic development. Kennedy was a member of the organization's executive committee.
"He's been really active with the Partnership, but I've been reassured by the Peabody Essex Museum that they're continuing their relationship with the Partnership, and they'll remain active."
The museum announced on Tuesday morning that Kennedy will step down as director on Dec. 31, roughly a year and a half following his arrival to the world-renowned museum. Aside from the five-paragraph announcement, the museum, through a hired PR firm, declined all further comment citing "a personnel issue."
Kennedy's hire came at a crossroads for the institution, particularly tied to the organization's connection to Salem. In the years prior, tensions between the two hit a tipping point when the Phillips Library, a depository of Essex County history, moved to the museum's climate-controlled Collection Center in Rowley. Local historians and residents opposed the decision, saying the region's history belonged in Salem where it had been collected and stored since the 19th century. The Supreme Judicial Court ruled in October that the move was in line with the museum's fiduciary responsibility as custodian of the records.
Since taking the helm, Kennedy often spoke of improving relations between the city and the museum.
"What's happened to PEM over 25 years is we became more national, international. We had to do that to really grow," Kennedy said at an event in November 2019. "But we need to be now more local and regional as well. We need to be both, and we've got a lot of work to do."
Those who responded to the news on Tuesday made note of the museum's new focus on Salem, pointing to the recent Salem Witch Trials exhibit — the first such installation since Peabody Essex Museum was formed in 1992 — and a rotating "Salem Stories" exhibit that spotlights the city's history.
City Councilor Ty Hapworth said he had been hopeful for the direction Kennedy was taking the museum.
"He's made some great strides in bringing the Peabody Essex Museum back to the center of telling Salem's story, and taking some responsibility for that," Hapworth said.
Hapworth, who lives on Brown Street, sees first-hand how the museum's recent expansion has affected the neighborhood.
"Just looking out my window, I can look at properties they've fixed up since he took over in big ways and small ways," Hapworth said. "There was a lot of progress made in the things that matter to Salemites."
City Councilor Christine Madore, who represents the downtown, said she too has "enjoyed seeing the changes under Mr. Kennedy's leadership, especially the increased outreach to the PEM's host community."
"I'm sorry to see him go and hope the museum will continue to embrace Salem and share our stories in as many ways as possible," she said.
Debski had similar comments.
"I really enjoyed working with Brian since he's been here," she said. "He's made some very positive changes at the Peabody Essex Museum, and I really feel like they reconnected with Salem."
Debski said as word of Kennedy's impending departure spread Tuesday, the museum reached out to people "they have partnerships with just to let them know that they're still continuing on with the partnerships, and the board is continuing with the mission of being connected to the community."
In a statement, Mayor Kim Driscoll said Kennedy "helped lead the Peabody Essex Museum through a period of significant transition and challenge."
"While I am sorry that he has moved on to new endeavors, I am hopeful that Brian’s strong work at PEM as a leader who prioritized community engagement and forward thinking will endure as the museum looks to hire their next Director and CEO," Driscoll wrote. "PEM has been an important partner in the remarkable transformation of our city over the last two decades and the growing prosperity of our community is reflected in the growing stature and reputation of PEM. From a small group of sea captains and merchants, to a world-renowned museum of art, culture, and history, PEM’s growth echoes our own."
