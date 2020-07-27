SALEM — A bus monitor with a summer program at Horace Mann Laboratory School has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the district to quickly contact all families involved and shut down the program until Wednesday.
Liz Polay-Wettengel, chief of public relations for Salem Public Schools, said the district can't disclose how many families were contacted and how many children may have exposed due to privacy concerns.
"It's a very small group of kids that go to the summer school at Horace Mann," Polay-Wettengel said. "It's a very lightly attended program on purpose this year. We didn't want large groups."
Polay-Wettengel said buses are capped by the state at 13 students to ensure they sit every other seat. The bus monitor's job in this case was to ensure students were distanced from each other and wearing masks, according to Polay-Wettengel. All bus windows were also open, an example of protocols the district has in place to protect students.
The district learned about the illness Monday and closed the program until Wednesday to allow for cleaning and disinfecting of the bus and affected building areas. The monitor never entered the Horace Mann building, Polay-Wettengel said.
Anyone who had direct contact with the person testing positive has been asked to quarantine. The district has also recommended that each direct contact be tested for the virus.
The summer program is a joint operation between Salem Public Schools and the Salem Y.