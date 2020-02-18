Salem teen honored for advocacy work for those with disabilities

SALEM — There’s a new city councilor in town, unofficially.
Ward 4 teenager Tanis Price, a Marlborough Road resident diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, was honored at last week’s City Council meeting for his advocacy for following Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
The seal came on the order of Ward 4 City Councilor Tim Flynn, who has also given Price the unofficial title of Assistant Ward 4 councilor and a nameplate stating such.
“He’s a strong advocate for getting Salem up to ADA requirements,” Flynn said in an email. “He has also been advocating for our parks in Salem to have play structures for children with disabilities.”
Taking the microphone in January, Price made an appearance in the City Council chambers during a regular meeting’s public comment period.
“I feel like the city of Salem has failed me and other community members by not having the city being more accessible,” Price said. “I can’t take walks on many of the sidewalks because the surfaces are too uneven.”
Later this year, two city parks — including Salem Common — will be updated with accessible play structures, according to Dominick Pangallo, chief of staff to Mayor Kim Driscoll.
