SALEM — Two of the hottest issues hitting the City Council this year will be discussed at a public hearing Monday night, though it remains to be seen how the public will be allowed to participate.
The City Council and Planning Board will meet together at 7 p.m. Monday to discuss two zoning proposals that were submitted earlier this year. One expands rules for "accessory dwelling units," also known as in-law apartments, and the other introduces "inclusionary zoning," which would lead to more affordable housing requirements on development projects building six housing units or more.
Hearings on zoning packages like this have generally drawn large crowds looking to see and comment on a proposal. That was particularly the case for the accessory dwelling unit ordinance, which was resubmitted this year with modifications after it was narrowly rejected by the City Council in 2019.
The hearing will be held remotely through the video conferencing and webinar platform Zoom. Municipalities and government agencies have been using the tool to hold meetings while allowing members to adhere to social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.
The tool, however, has drawbacks, as public interaction is sharply limited. In the case of Salem City Council and School Committee meetings held the week of March 23, public comment could be submitted ahead of the meeting. It was read aloud in the case of the School Committee. For the City Council, no public testimony was submitted.
The City Council's meeting was also affected by racist and anti-Semitic messages sent through Zoom's chat function as the meeting began. While the function was turned off, the messages that got through before the shutdown were visible to attendees watching from home.
Those looking to review the affordable housing proposals can do so by contacting City Clerk Ilene Simons (978-619-5610, isimons@salem.com) or city planner Mason Wells (978-619-5685; mwells@sale.com).
There were no public instructions on the hearing's agenda listing how the public can comment on the proposals. Thursday night's City Council meeting agenda included instructions telling those wishing to provide testimony to call or email Simons.
Simons, Wells and City Council President Bob McCarthy didn't respond to requests for clarification on Friday.
HOW TO TUNE IN
Members of the public can follow the meeting through Zoom in one of the three following ways:
The meeting will also be covered on Twitter in real-time by The Salem News at the Twitter handle @DustinLucaSN. Contact Salem reporter Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.