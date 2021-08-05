SALEM — For its triumphant return from the clutches of COVID-19, the Haunted Happenings parade is being turned on its head.
The 24th running of the Salem Chamber of Commerce Haunted Happenings Parade will be held on Thursday, Oct. 7, the first Thursday of the month. The Chamber announced the event Wednesday afternoon.
In normal years, the parade serves as the official start of Halloween season in Salem, which brings hundreds of thousands to the Witch City for organized events, attractions, and a final day of celebration each Oct. 31. It typically starts at Shetland Park and weaves through downtown Salem, eventually bringing close to 100 floats in peak years to the parade's finish at Salem Common. Each year carries a theme that the floats — many from schools, others businesses and organizations — all work into their designs.
The parade — and with it most of the Halloween season — was canceled in 2020. Officials were teasing the idea of a "reversed" parade to provide pandemic protection from those coming out to witness it, but the idea was scrapped as city and state officials later pleaded with the public to not come to Salem and canceled all plans.
This year, officials are not only seizing on the idea of a reversed parade — they're making it the theme: "Upside Down and Inside Out." Performances, floats and vehicles will be completely stationary along the parade path, and the spectators will walk the parade course instead.
"To have a safe event during a pandemic, we thought it best to create an event that's fun, where physical distancing is possible, and where everyone is responsible for their own safety," said Rinus Oosthoek, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce. "The schools' participation is what makes this a phenomenally successful, cherished event for ... everyone in the community, and we think this year's theme will give each school an opportunity to have some fun in designing a float or display, imagining everything being the opposite of what it used to be."
The route will have no set beginning and end. Rather, it'll include the roads surrounding Salem Common and the rectangle formed between Derby Square to the west and Hawthorne Boulevard to the east, and between them Charter, Essex, and Front streets.
For more information, visit salem-chamber.org.
