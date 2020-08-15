SALEM — The city is launching a month of free daily COVID-19 testing starting Monday.
Officials announced on Friday that testing through the state's Stop the Spread program, which started in July, will become available for free to all Salem residents and people who work in Salem starting Monday, Aug. 17.
The testing will take place at various times throughout the week at Salem High School, 77 Willson St. On Monday, Wednesday and Friday, it runs from 2 to 6 p.m., and on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, it runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There are no listed Sunday hours.
Those seeking a test do not need to show proof of insurance or citizenship. Testing is via nasal swab, administered by EMTs from Fallon Ambulance and processed at the Broad Institute Laboratory. Those tested can expect to receive results within 36 hours.
"Widespread testing and tracing is key to curbing the virus in our community," said Mayor Kim Driscoll. "The earlier we can detect COVID cases, treat and quarantine those who test positive, the more likely we are to reduce spread, protect our health care system, and keep neighbors and family members healthy and safe."
The city also announced that the state's order limiting gatherings and the city's mask requirement downtown and in city parks will be enforced. People who see gatherings that appear to be in violation of the state's order — no more than 25 people indoors and a maximum of 50 people in an enclosed outdoor space —can call Salem police at 978-744-1212, who can disperse the group or issue fines if necessary.
According to the city, inspectors and officers will be issuing a fine to anyone not wearing a mask in the mandatory mask zone — $50 for a first offense, $150 for a second offense, and $300 for a third offense.
Downtown and park ambassadors will be patrolling the mandatory mask zones starting this weekend. While they don't have the authority to issue tickets, ambassadors can call inspectors or police if needed.
City officials said that more than 500 free masks have been distributed during patrols to people who did not have one since the mask order went into effect.
The announcements came just days before the city was due to start the Salem Coronavirus Awareness Network. That program, similar in nature, boasted free testing for COVID-19 on a set of dates starting Tuesday, Aug. 18, and continuing into mid-October.
On Wednesday, however, the city was tagged by the state as a high-risk community for COVID-19 spread given an increase in daily reported cases. The announcement caused officials to scrap plans for in-person learning in Salem Public Schools and ask the state for additional testing days "to help better surveil current transmission counts in our community," the city's statement read.
Officials have decided to postpone the Salem Coronavirus Awareness Network until later in the fall, after the testing under the Stop the Spread program ends. This ensures that the city can offer free testing of some sort through the Haunted Happenings season and into November.
The announcement also came about a day after the Salem YMCA confirmed a staff member and multiple children in the Salem YMCA's day care program had tested positive for the virus.
City health agent David Greenbaum said day cares "have done very well" with COVID-19, "including the YMCA."
"I don't want to call it bad luck, but it's just something that happened," Greenbaum said. "They didn't do anything wrong or anything like that, and we haven't had any other incidents in clusters at day cares."
Officials said that beyond the cluster of cases at the Salem YMCA, there does not appear to be any other single source of new virus cases. The city also said there is no evidence that cases originated from visitors or tourists, or from a single specific event, business, or gathering.
According to the city, one-fifth of Salem’s COVID-19 cases since July 1 have been youth under the age of 19, and 40% have been under the age of 40. And while 19% of Salem’s population is Latino, 51% of Salem’s COVID-19 cases since July 1 have been Latino residents.
