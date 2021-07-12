SALEM — Salem fire Chief Alan Dionne will officially be sworn in on Monday.
The ceremony is open to the public and will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, July, 19, at the Hawthorne Hotel.
Dionne was named fire chief in May, after having served as acting chief since February when Gerry Giunta retired. He had been deputy chief in the department since 2016 and was the runner-up in the fire chief search in 2018 that led to Giunta's appointment.
Dionne has been with the Salem Fire Department for 28 years, starting in 1993 as a firefighter. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2000 and then captain in 2004. He is a licensed EMT and has a background in emergency management, hazardous materials operations, and labor management.
“When I joined the Salem Fire Department in 1993, I had no idea what it meant to be a firefighter,” Dionne said previously. “Soon after, I learned that I was part of something very special. It’s humbling to think 28 years later I now have the opportunity to serve as Chief of the department that has meant so much to me in a city I love."
In a statement, Mayor Kim Driscoll said Dionne will continue to be a strong leader for the Salem Fire Department as its chief.
“He has been a conscientious and steadfast member of the department for nearly three decades, serving our community selflessly and with dedication for all those years," she said.