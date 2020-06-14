SALEM — City businesses and officials are asking Salem residents to take a pledge to follow some basic health precautions as some semblance of normalcy resumes amid the ongoing pandemic.
The Salem Together program, formed at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis to band the community and its resources together, launched a "Salem Together Pledge" Friday morning.
The pledge is simple enough: If you go out, wear a mask. Follow social distancing guidelines. Pay with credit or debit if you can to avoid handling cash.
But it's presented alongside a pledge from local businesses to train employees on COVID-19 procedures, wash hands regularly and have sanitizer available, and follow CDC guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting.
"We were looking for a way to clearly communicate a consistent theme around Salem that indicates the steps from the business community to ensure the safety of residents, employees and guests," said Kate Fox, executive director of Destination Salem. "We really hope that businesses, customers and guests, and residents just buy into the fact that we're all in this together. And only if we're together are we going to get through the next couple stages of recovery and reopening the economy."
The pledge is modeled after what other communities have been doing to get systems back online, according to Michelle Garcia, director of operations with the Creative Collective.
"It isn't a contract or anything. It's more of a social contract — that we're doing our best to keep you safe, and we hope you're doing your best to keep us safe," Garcia said.
The language is heavily modeled from a "Stay Safe Pledge" in Asheville, North Carolina, which talks about a shared desire to return to normalcy with a shared commitment to keep each other healthy.
The Salem Chamber of Commerce, Salem Main Streets and the Salem Partnership, in addition to Creative Collective and Destination Salem, all worked together on the local pledge. It will soon be on display around Salem via posters and flyers.
The pledge comes close to a week after outside dining opened up for restaurants throughout the state. Since June 8, restaurants in downtown Salem have seen packed outdoor dining areas.
There haven't been any issues with restaurant reopening efforts to date, Garcia said.
"This was more of a thing to be absolutely transparent and get all the information out there as clearly as possible so people could do the right thing," she said. "It isn't ambiguous, and, 'Oh, you don't have to wear masks?' No, we're wearing masks. You should wear masks, too."
Of course, that could introduce a political angle to the pledge, as the issue of face masks — to wear or not wear — has become associated with political allegiance during the course of the pandemic.
"I don't think this should be a political topic," Fox said. "There's a pandemic. There's a public health emergency. We've been given the steps required to open our businesses, and if people can't follow the guidelines we're going to have shut the businesses down again. It's in everybody's interests to follow the rules."
