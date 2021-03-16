Salem tourism gets boost under first CARES Act

SALEM — Tourism planning under the COVID-19 pandemic just got a boost.
City officials landed a $622,922 grant from the federal Economic Development Administration to support businesses in the coming tourism season, including money for technical assistance and marketing. Made possible by the first CARES Act passed last March, the grant will also support city efforts to boost other parts of its workforce, along the way creating an estimated 374 new jobs over the next two years, according to an announcement from the mayor’s office.
“The end product for us is more people going back to work and a bigger bounce on pandemic recovery in our city,” Mayor Kim Driscoll said. “By investing in additional marketing and tourism promotions, we’re hopeful the hospitality industry will see a strong recovery this year, knowing how hard it has been.”
For the last several years, the city’s tourism industry has grown to the point that 2020 was expected to be the largest Haunted Happenings season on record. That was partly due to Halloween falling on a Saturday and full moon. Even then, heavier crowds have been arriving earlier into the season each year, effectively making Haunted Happenings a months-long rush.
The pandemic brought tourism to a crawl and largely kept people home in 2020. Visitors still came to Salem in smaller waves, with heavy representation from New York and New Jersey throughout the summer and fall. But officials spent much of the year reacting to the week-by-week changes of the pandemic and establishing new rules and programs to control crowds as they started to arrive.
The grant allows Salem to “have appropriate marketing and communications as things evolve” in 2021, said Tom Daniel, Salem’s director of planning. “It’s having the right message — supporting visiting Salem in a safe way and supporting the businesses that are here.”
Technical assistance is a major part of that. Businesses will be able to lean on the Enterprise Center at Salem State University for help, Daniel said.
“It may be marketing, or it may be thinking about online sales and how to do it better,” Daniel said. “There’s an application that a business submits. They identify the category of services they’re looking for and get matched with a consultant that can provide these consulting services. It helps the business answer a problem or help them map out some next steps — then they go forward and implement it.”
The money also supports an “economic diversification study” that will dig through the other parts of Salem’s job market and boost industries that need help, he said.
“Part of the context of that is looking at how people are working. We aren’t in a stabilized office scenario right yet,” Daniel said. With that, support would go toward “other sectors in the region that are increasing and that Salem might play a role in. The study will help provide that analysis and some action steps to support layering in additional opportunities for employment in the city.”
That’s critical, Driscoll said, because Salem’s unemployment rate is still outside where it was before the pandemic first hit last March.
“For us, a job is putting food on someone’s table,” Driscoll said. “We still have an unemployment rate that’s almost 8% — that’s down from 18% at the height of the pandemic, but before the pandemic, we were at 2%. Our hope is to get as many people back to work in a range of industries.”
There’s a strong sense, however, that the coming tourism season won’t be like last year.
“We learned a lot,” said Kate Fox, executive director of Destination Salem. “We’re certainly able to better plan for 2021. There’s also a much brighter horizon in 2021 because of the vaccine, and any vaccine hesitancy is starting to wane. We’re certainly seeing an uptick in visitor interest, for summer and fall travel to Salem.”
U.S. Congressman and Salem resident Seth Moulton, who co-sponsored the CARES Act as it was discussed early in the pandemic, also celebrated the news.
“So much of downtown Salem’s economic success depends on people visiting us, eating at our restaurants, and staying at our hotels. With Americans uniting to fight the virus and President Biden leading the way, I’m confident the day that we can get back to that way of life will come soon,” he said. “This grant will help us not only recover from the pandemic but explore new, innovative ways to do business in Salem, so we emerge from this stronger and better able to weather hits to the economy down the road.”
Still, things could pull back at any moment, according to Fox.
“Everything we do this year, and I think next year as well, is going to be planned with the knowledge that if the public health crisis deems it necessary, things will be scaled back or canceled,” she said. “We really want visitors to come back. We want people to be staying here in the hotels and inns, going to the attractions, shopping, dining.”
It will be at least “a few years before we get back to the type of tourism numbers we were seeing in 2018 and 2019,” Fox said, “and this grant doesn’t address industry segments like group tours, student groups, international travelers... Those are long-range recovery strategies we’re not planning to work toward until at least 2022.
“But it will give us the ability to create strategic marketing to invite people within a 10-, 15-, 20-mile radius to come support the businesses downtown,” Fox said. “And as health orders adjust and evolve, and the COVID situation changes, we’ll be able to broaden our radius.”
