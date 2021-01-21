SALEM — The city has launched an online map where diners can share their Salem restaurant recommendations and favorite dishes.
The map, created by the city and the Salem Economic Development Recovery and Revitalization Task Force, is designed to remind people of the restaurant options available, especially for takeout, this winter.
In a statement, Mayor Kim Driscoll said the city wanted to make it easy for residents to share their favorite local takeout places.
“We’ve provided grants, technical assistance, equipment and labor to set up outdoor dining spaces, and free PPE to our local business community, but word of mouth is one of the best ways to get new patrons, so we’ve created a new online tool to help generate that,” she said.
The map and an online form for people to use to make their recommendations can be found at www.salem.com/restaurants. Visitors to the site can click spots on the map to see a restaurant's website, contact information, hours, and more. The map will be also be linked on the Destination Salem app for iPhone and Android and from salem.org/eat.
Driscoll convened the task force in March to determine short- and long-term needs for Salem businesses and to strategize revitalization efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information or to add a restaurant by email, send an email to info@salem.org with “Restaurant Map” in the subject line.