SALEM — After Wednesday, those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer have to wear masks in most city buildings.
The announcement affects City Hall, City Hall Annex, the Mayor Jean Levesque Community Life Center, park buildings, Fire Department buildings, and Salem Police headquarters. Vaccinated adults do not have to wear masks inside Salem Public School buildings as long as no students are present.
Unvaccinated individuals must continue to wear masks inside any city building, according to an announcement Monday from the city.
Masks are still required inside the Salem Public Library and in any municipal room or space where COVID-19 testing or vaccinations are being conducted.