SALEM — A brief meeting Thursday night paved the way for restaurants with liquor licenses to have those licenses renewed for free for 2021.
The Licensing Board held a seven-minute-long meeting to approve the request, made by Mayor Kim Driscoll to take pressure off struggling businesses.
The renewals will play out over the next two months and hit several kinds of licenses tied to restaurants. Liquor licenses are generally due in November, while other licenses included in the decision — common victualler, entertainment and automatic amusements — are due by the end of December. A review of the city’s accounts done Thursday showed that Salem pulled in $165,825 in the last round of renewals, with $138,175 tied to the liquor licenses specifically, according to city solicitor Beth Rennard. That stands in contrast to, and covers just a fraction of, the operating budget of $173 million approved this year.
Gary Barrett, Licensing Board chairperson, said the request was “a great move to support the restaurant industry and those that have been hammered this year, and give them a shot at the start to recovery.”
“Hopefully with the change of the calendar, things will break their way,” Barrett added.
The vote was 2-0 in favor, with member Gary Santo not in attendance. The audience included only Salem Access Television and The Salem News.
